Police prosecute case of terrorism over deadly attacks in Đắk Lắk Province

VIETNAM, June 23 - HÀ NỘI — Đắk Lắk Province Police on Friday began prosecution proceedings for "terrorism against the people's administration; concealing criminal; failure to report crimes; and organising, brokering for other people to illegally exit, enter or stay in Việt Nam" over the fatal armed attacks in the Central Highlands locality on June 11 that left nine people dead.

Major General Tô Ân Xô, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, made the announcement on Friday.

At the same time, the Security Investigation Agency of Đắk Lắk Province Police issued temporary detention orders against 75 suspects charged with "terrorism against the people's administration" (pursuant with Article 113 of the 2015 Penal Code); seven suspects charged with "failure to report crimes" (Article 390 of the 2015 Penal Code); one suspect charged with "concealing criminal" (Article 389 of the 2015 Penal Code); and one suspect charged with "organising, brokering for other people to illegally exit, enter or stay in Việt Nam" (Article 348 of the 2015 Penal Code), Xô said.

These arrest warrants and temporary detention orders were approved by the Procuracy.

According to the spokesperson, law enforcement units to date have seized 23 guns of different types (military guns, air guns, homemade guns), two grenades, 1,199 bullets of various types, 15 detonators, 1.2 kg of explosive materials, a silencer, two scopes, a mock grenade model, 30 knives, 10 FULRO flags (an illegal, seditious organisation), and many vehicles and tools used in the attack that killed four police officers, two commune leaders, and three civilians, while seriously injuring two police officers.

Regarding the current situation in Đắk Lắk, spokesperson Xô said that with very rapid and effective measures of the police force, active support and assistance from the people, especially in encouraging those involved in the attacks to surrender themselves and pursuit of suspects, the situation in the area was stabilised after only two days since the incident.

Most of the participants have been arrested and weapons, explosive materials, and supporting tools have been seized.

Under the resolute direction of the Government and the participation of the Party Committee and the authorities of the Central Highlands provinces, Đắk Lắk Province in particular, normal, stable life and local security have been restored.

The Ministry of Public Security assesses that the attack is an organised terrorist act aimed at the people's administration and has left grave consequences.

The actions of the suspects were very brutal and inhumane, and demonstrates their determination to commit crimes to the end.

The police force has evidence and documents proving that the incident was supported and directed by some organisations and individuals from abroad, who have even sent people from abroad to illegally enter Việt Nam to plan and direct the terrorist attack.

The authorities are continuing to investigate and clarify to strictly handle the case according to the provisions of Vietnamese law.

Major General Phạm Ngọc Việt, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Homeland Security Department, earlier during the high-level conference of heads of counter-terrorism agencies held by the United Nations in New York, has specified one member (now arrested) from a United States-based organisation that was sent to intrude into Việt Nam and stage the attacks in Đắk Lắk.

Exiled reactionary Vietnamese organisations and extremists based in some countries have taken advantage of ethnic and religious affairs, set up bases and affiliates, provided training for some persons in Việt Nam, and sent their members to enter Việt Nam to direct the implementation of terrorist acts in the country, he said.

"Việt Nam hopes that international countries and friends will actively cooperate, support, and closely cooperate with Việt Nam in investigating and handling this case in particular, and in the fight against terrorism in general," Việt noted. — VNS