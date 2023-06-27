TJ Brittain and Steve Scheffel of Alliant Energy Receive MEA Meritorious Service Awards
MEA honors Thomas (TJ) Brittain and Ricky Stephen (Steve) Scheffel with Meritorious Service Awards for their honorable actions while on the job.
What a great example of how to make things better and safer for our customers,”BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is honored to present Thomas (TJ) Brittain, lead field technician, and Ricky Stephen (Steve) Scheffel, gas meter regulator technician apprentice for going above and beyond while on the job. Both were nominated by Mayuri Farlinger, vice president – customer and community engagement, of Alliant Energy.
— Mayuri Farlinger
Brittain was assigned to investigate an incident involving an employee of an Alliant business customer. The employee experienced symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide (CO) exposure. So, Brittain, worked with the fire department to check the business for possible CO leaks. After a thorough inspection, Brittain ruled out a CO leak at the business. Brittain could have closed the case there, instead, he went the extra mile.
Brittain thought if there was no carbon monoxide exposure at work, perhaps the symptoms were due to a leak at home. He asked the employee’s permission to visit their house and inspect it. Brittain discovered a venting issue with a gas stove. Resolving this problem, solved the customer’s CO exposure. “We applaud TJ’s effort, dedication – and fine detective work! What a great example of how to make things better and safer for our customers,” said Farlinger.
Scheffel was traveling for work when he came across a utility worker laying on the ground outside. Things did not look right, so Scheffel turned around to investigate. He found that the employee fell on the ice and had injured his head and wrist. Scheffel called 911 and stood by until the paramedics arrived. “This is just one example of how Scheffel consistently does the right thing and cares for others,” said Farlinger. “It’s so easy to look the other way and not do anything, but Scheffel went out of his way to help this individual.”
“MEA is honored to present the Meritorious Service Award to TJ and Steve,” said John Gann, membership sr. vice president of MEA. “Their actions are a testament to who they are and to the training they receive as Alliant Energy employees.”
Alliant Energy, long time member of MEA, provides regulated energy service to 995,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas retail customers across Iowa and Wisconsin.
The MEA Meritorious Service Award recognizes those who have performed actions in the service of another that are considered above and beyond. Nominations are reviewed and approved by the Executive Committee of MEA’s Board of Directors. Read about all MEA awards.
For questions contact John Gann, johng (at) MEAenergy (dot) org, or (651) 289-9600 x105.
About MEA:
MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association over 115 years ago by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our 55 summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.
John Gann
MEA Energy Association
+1 (651) 289-9600 X105
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn