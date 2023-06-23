Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine launches work to map donor support for Ukraine’s 2023 early recovery needs

On 21 June, the Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine met for the first time in person on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023 in London.

Discussions focused on how to meet Ukraine’s urgent priority needs, and the role of the Platform in coordinating support for Ukraine’s medium and longer-term recovery and reconstruction needs beyond 2023, as well as Ukraine’s reform agenda.

The Committee agreed to launch sectoral workshops, bringing together Ukraine and its major donors, including the international financial institutions, to further map donor support with Ukraine’s 2023 early recovery needs, such as critical infrastructure repairs.

The European Commission, a member of the Committee, reiterated the importance of reforms entrenched on Ukraine’s path to EU accession as a prerequisite for aid effectiveness. This primarily concerns reforms aimed at promoting investment and improving accountability and transparency.

The next meeting will take place online in July.

The Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine was launched on 26 January 2023. It brings together high-level officials from Ukraine, the EU, the G7 countries, and partners from International Financial Institutions.

