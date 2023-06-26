Business Reporter: The design of the future workplace
Employers need to find ways of meeting young employees’ demand for personal spacesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, office build and design company Oktra talk about how demand for multi-purpose office “We Spaces” is dwindling as remote workers are increasingly returning to offices. According to Oktra’s Future Workplace Report, demand for less generalised spaces is on the rise, with 36 per cent of Generation Zs and young millennials showing preference for hotel room style settings where they can do heads-down work without distractions. Modularity and extensive product-based solutions may soon become things of the past as companies will be expected to take the profile, demographic and interest of their workforce into consideration to a higher degree.
After the novelty value of remote work has worn off, employees have realised too that there is more to office work than just productivity and have become more receptive to its benefits. The pandemic opened their eyes to how much face-to-face collaboration or just the chance of observing senior colleagues while working can boost their personal development. What they need to make the most of work in the office is optimised spaces offering comfort and positive employee experience. This involves creating so called “Me Space” zones within offices which are pre-set to task completion and keep potential distractions to a minimum.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Business Insider Germany, Il Fatto and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Oktra
As the UK’s leading office design and build company, Oktra is committed to creating exceptional spaces that inspire and enhance the lives of those who use them. Oktra works with tenants, landlords, serviced office space providers and coworking operators to deliver future-facing working environments across London and the regions.
https://www.oktra.co.uk/
