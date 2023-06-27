Business Reporter: Point-of-care asthma diagnosis and management
A desktop device that can help improve asthma outcomesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Karen Frankland, Lead Nurse for Education and Support at NIOX®, explains how misdiagnoses of asthma can be avoided with a non-invasive desktop device measuring the level of nitric oxide (NO) in the breath.
Currently, the diagnosis of asthma consists of a series of examinations ranging from a lung function test to measuring oxygen levels in the blood to a chest X-ray. If misdiagnosis occurs, asthma may remain undetected, which can lead to hospitalisation and even death. In addition to traditional methods, FeNO testing (fractional exhaled nitric oxide) devices are leveraged to allow clinicians to revise treatment plans by measuring the degree of inflammation in the airways based on the NO level in the breath.
FeNO testing embraces smart technologies, with some devices able to remove ambient NO from the air so that a personalized picture of airway inflammation in each patient’s lungs is represented by the result. FeNO testing can also help rein in the number of exacerbations in asthma patients by improving asthma monitoring via checks to see if medication works. The accuracy of diagnosis can also lead to fewer inappropriate referrals, which can help save both lives and testing capacity. Moreover, the fact that FeNO testing with NIOX®’s device can be performed accurately at the point of care means that less precious time is lost between the diagnosis of asthma and the start of treatment that in some cases may be life-saving.
To learn more about FeNO by NIOX® , read the article.
About NIOX Group®
NIOX Group plc is a company dedicated to improving asthma diagnosis and management. With over 48 million FeNO tests performed worldwide, NIOX® technology helps healthcare professionals to accurately measure airway inflammation at the point of care.
