Fidelity Bank Ranks #56 on American Banker's List of Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- SCRANTON, Pa., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity Bank announced that the bank has once again been named to American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks list. This will mark the 9th time Fidelity Bank has been recognized as a top community bank.



In its June 19, 2023 article, American Banker ranked Fidelity Bank 56th on its Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks with assets between $2 billion and $10 billion based on their three-year average return on average equity.

“American Banker is a highly regarded industry publication, and we are honored to have made their Top 200 list,” shared Daniel J. Santaniello, President and CEO of Fidelity Bank. “Our successful ranking supports the philosophy that if we do what is best for our bankers, clients, shareholders, and communities, we all thrive together.”

About Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank has built a strong history as a trusted financial advisor and continues its mission of exceeding client expectations through a unique banking experience. It operates 20 full-service offices throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties, along with a limited production commercial office in Luzerne County and a Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital banking experience online at www.bankatfidelity.com, through the Fidelity Mobile Banking app, and in the Client Care Center at 1-800-388-4380. Additionally, the Bank offers full-service Wealth Management & Brokerage Services, a Mortgage Center, and an array of personal and business banking products and services. Part of the Company’s vision is to serve as the best bank for the community, which was accomplished by having provided over 4,100 hours of volunteer time and over $1.6 million in donations to non-profit organizations directly within the markets served throughout 2022. Fidelity Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

