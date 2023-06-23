New to The Street Announces the Televised Lineups for Shows 481, 482, and 483; Airings on Three Networks Will Begin on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street, a premier business television show, announces their featured guest lineups on shows 481, 482, and 483. Each show airs across New to The Street's syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax , FOX Business Network , and as sponsored program on Bloomberg TV.



Newsmax TV airs Episode 481 Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

1). InsurTech Company - Reliance Global Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI) interview with Grant Barra, Senior Vice-President Operations.

2). Water Company – OriginClear, Inc.'s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Ken Berenger , Executive Vice-President.

3). Veteran-owned Broker Dealer- Roberts & Ryan's interview with Brian Rathjen, President, and Pete Clarke, Senior Director.

4). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Bloomberg TV airs Episode 482 as a sponsored program Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

1). Residential Real-Estate- The Real Brokerage Inc.'s (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) ($REAX) ("Real") interviews with Tamir Poleg, Chief Financial Officer, and Real Estate Agents, Heather Cook and Brad Cook.

2). Wellness Solutions Technologies - Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc.'s (OTC: CURR) ($CURR) interview with Nancy Duitch, CEO.

3). Water Company – OriginClear, Inc.'s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Ken Berenger , Executive Vice-President.

4). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

FOX Business Network airs Episode 483 Monday, June 26, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

1). InsurTech Company - Reliance Global Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI) interview with Grant Barra, Senior Vice-President Operations.

2). Water Company – OriginClear, Inc.'s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Ken Berenger , Executive Vice-President.

3). Veteran-owned Broker-Dealer- Roberts & Ryan's interview with Brian Rathjen, President, and Pete Clarke, Senior Director.

4). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , Grant Barra, Senior Vice-president Operations, Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI) talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company. As an InsurTech Company, Reliance Global Group is aggressively changing the legacy insurance agency business model offering comprehensive and easy-to-use technology for insurance agencies and their agents. Insurance retailers, Direct-to-Consumers insures, and B2B Agency Partnerships, part of the RELI Exchange Partner Network, can offer many insurance products and services with competitive rates. Grant says that economic conditions are causing more agencies to join Reliance to provide clients with more products and, in some cases, reduced insurance premiums. The more agencies who join can generate more premiums from selling insurance products, and fees to Reliance go upward. Grant states that Reliance Global Group revenues continue to grow even during these current economic conditions. More and more insurance agencies are realizing the many benefits of being part of Reliance Global Group, Inc.'s platform. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; Reliance Global Group, Inc. - https://relianceglobalgroup.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 481, on June 24, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 483, on June 26, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

Ken Berenger , Executive Vice-President of OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN), sits with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio . OriginClear is creating revolutionary on-site water treatment and delivery systems for the industrial, commercial, and agricultural industries. Through innovative financing, OriginClear can offer end-users immediate and cost-saving solutions for their water needs. Any entity with a $1B valuation is known as a Unicorn, and a few are in the water industry. Ken explains that most investors cannot participate in these water companies and that only institutional or large money managers are investors. A recent publication by Forbes Council quoted that the world's first Trillionaire most likely will come from the water industry sector. The water industry is at $1T, and Ken believes that OCLN can offer any investor the opportunity to get involved. OCLN's Water On Demand™ business platform and the Company's decentralized approach as a "Water-as-a-Service" provider are unique in the marketplace. As more industries migrate back to the US from overseas, China, water solutions are an immediate input in getting a US operation up and running. For a fraction of the cost and time to develop a water infrastructure, OCLN can offer a timely solution with immediate results. Customers call OriginClear, Inc's. products and services the "Easy-Button," which can be an immediate water treatment and delivery system solutions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit OriginClear, Inc . - https://www.originclear.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 481, on June 24, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, Bloomberg TV, episode 482, at 6:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 483, on June 26, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

From the New York Stock Exchange studio, Jane King, TV host, New to The Street, interviews Brian Rathjen, President, and Pete Clarke, Senior Director from firm Roberts & Ryan , a veteran owed wall-street broker-dealer. As America's first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Broker-Dealer, the firm provides brokerage services and financial products with a customer focus on military veterans. Brian and Peter, former US Navy officers, explain the Company's mission and how it assists veterans. Established in 1987 by Dan Roberts, a US Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient; he sold the firm in 2017. Brian and Pete explain the purchasing process and how they recapitalized and relaunched. The firm's personnel have many Veterans and Citizen Patriots, all experienced Wall Street professionals who provide various financial services. Roberts & Ryan has a dual mission of providing great financial services to their clients and supporting veteran causes in health, wellness, and career transitions through charitable donations and volunteerism. They also support the higher-educational needs of children who lost loved ones in overseas conflicts. The firm works with many Fortune 1000 companies in debt capital transactions, and they have a team of top-tier money managers in fixed-income and equity trading. The firm has a 5-year mission to continue to grow its equity capital markets, offering financial services to private companies who want to go public. A portion of fees earned from IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) goes to Veteran causes. Private equity firms, Money Managers, and Fixed Income / Equity Traders developed partnership agreements to work with Roberts & Ryan. The firm is also looking to advance its financial services platform and ongoing mission of giving to veteran causes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Roberts & Ryan - https://roberts-ryan.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 481, on June 24, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 483, on June 26, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street TV airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) and TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. Ana is talking about not having power from storms at her location, which starts the discussion on network vulnerabilities. Hackers take advantage of natural disasters as an opportunity to access data. When a natural disaster strikes and networks are down, many will look to use their devices on any network possible. Most likely, these networks are on unencrypted platforms that are very susceptible to hacking problems. Private data, health information, social security numbers, mortgage, and banking information are sometimes sent to and from unencrypted platforms, all prone to cybersecurity issues. Alain recommends his C’mpany's SekurMail/SekurMessenger with SekurSend/SekurReply and “Chat-by-Invite ” and how it transmits secure documents. Subscribers can place time limits, password protection, and other time-out features to enhance privacy further. Sekur’s subscription base-encrypted platforms operate on multiple Sekur’s servers owned and located in Switzerland , a country with very tough privacy laws. Using SekurMail/SekurMessenger through the Company’s recent launch, SekurVPN can provide a secure and private eCommunications platform. The Company is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY that gives 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions, and the discounts will remain active for five years for uninterrupted subscription service. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd .- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . “Privacy Has Arrived.” The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 481, on June 24, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 483, on June 26, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

The Real Brokerage, Inc’s. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) ($REAX) (“Real”) second Nasdaq MarketSite studio segment has New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, interviewing the Company’s CEO/Co-founder, Tamir Poleg, and Real Estate Agents, Heather Cook and Brad Cook. Every licensed real estate agent needs to be associated with a real estate broker; Tamir explains how that process works at Real. Once an agent joins Real, they can immediately access Real's resources and the cloud-based app. Agents can grow their businesses and can earn equity in Real. The Real platform allows agents to develop marketing strategies and campaigns, to communicate with other agents, and offers a vast internal support staff. The app allows for faster closing on residential real estate transactions and payouts. The Company's revenues and agent growth are up and look to continuously grow as the real estate industry learns more about the business model. Heather Cook, a Real real-estate agent in Charlotte, North Carolina, tells viewers about her experience with The Real Brokerage. The ease of getting set up with Real was a great experience with no downtime. A significant benefit is that she can access a North American agency database to share ideas and develop marketing strategies. Before moving to Real, Heather explained she was limited to only the local real estate market. Since joining, sales have been up, and they generate higher commissions. Heath says Real's streamlined platform eliminates multiple computer platforms/programs and many written documents typical when closing real estate transactions. The all-in-one platform provides everything needed to effectively and timely close a transaction. Brad Cook, also a Real agent from Charlotte, talks about the positive results since joining the Company. Real creates an end-to-end positive journey, improving agent-customer experiences with timely closures. With the ease of transactions, agents making more money, an advanced proprietary technology platform, and 24/7 support, many can understand why the Company is the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate broker. The Real Brokerage, Inc. has over 10,000 agents in 46 US States, Washington DC, and four Canadian provinces. The on-screen QR code is available during the show, The Real Brokerage, Inc. - https://www.onereal.com/ . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV, episode 482, on June 24, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, talks with Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a - CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTC: CURR) ($CURR) ("Avenir"). Avenir is a wellness solutions technology Company that creates and markets wellness consumer products. Nancy talks about the Company's most recently launched product, DNA Complex – Deep Nano-Active Complex. Rob Davidson, Chief Science Officer and Creator of DNA Complex created the product, which makes wrinkles disappear. After many lab trials, Rob developed an encapsulation peptide formulation that absorbs directly into the skin that leaves no white films. Competitor products lay atop the skin without immediate direct absorption and typically leave residues. The Company launched the product the night of the 2023 Oscar Awards with Hollywood Star Nicole Kidman, a global brand ambassador, who used the product while attending the award show. Her makeup artist raved about the product, and his review of DNA Complex was in many magazines. theSkim m ', a well-known women's beauty and wellness publication, wrote about the product, which has increased consumer awareness about the DNA Complex, with the Company receiving many requests for the product. During her interview, Nancy shows pictures of women using the product with before and after results. Consumers searching the Company's website Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs") can purchase DNA Complex and other product offerings. Nancy offers PROMO CODE: VIPTV20; go to the DNA Complex landing page - https://seralabshealth.com/pages/dna-complex-landing . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. - https://www.avenirwellness.com/ and Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs") – https://seralabshealth.com/ . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV, episode 482, on June 24, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

John Lai, PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) CEO/President, talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. PetVivo manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and pet therapeutics. The Company's patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , gives veterinarians a tool to help pet owners manage their pets' osteoarthritis and joint-related ailments. John tells viewers he is learning that veterinarians use the product for other animal conditions. During a recent trade conference in Charleston, South Carolina, veterinarians talked using their successes in using Spryng. Spryng is a matrix of building block proteins injected into afflicted joints, filling voids of depleted cartilage. Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals' afflicted joints. John tells viewers that trade shows and conference appearances increase veterinarians' understanding of the Company and its Spryng product. The Company expects the clinical study on the feline Spryng product to be out sometime in July 2023. Pet owners are becoming more educated in deciding if their cat has osteoarthritis. Owners need to watch how a cat jumps, which can lead to a preliminary diagnosis. And Management is hearing positive outcomes from veterinarians who have injected cats with Spryng. John will be back on set to discuss those feline results once published. The Company recently appointed a new Board of Directors, Spencer Breithaupt, who brings 30+ years in the animal health industry to the Company. Spencer recently retired from MWI Animal Health, AmerisourceBergen , as Vice-President of Sales/Supply-chain Management. He also served as the Chairman of the Animal Health Corridor, an organization that brings animal health industry professionals together to address animal healthcare initiatives and innovations. John feels that the caliber of Spencer's background and achievements is an excellent endorsement for PetVivo's current and future products in the pipeline. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV, episode 482, on June 24, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

