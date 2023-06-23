Ocean City Maryland Announces Celebrity Golf Tournament with Host David Feherty

Set for October 2, 2023 following the inaugural Ocean’s Calling Festival

/EIN News/ -- Ocean City, MD, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ocean City Maryland Tourism is announcing the first annual Ocean City Celebrity Golf Tournament slated for October 2, 2023. The tournament will be hosted by golf pro and veteran golf broadcaster David Feherty at The Links at Lighthouse Sound , one of the top courses in the country, tucked away on Maryland’s coastal shore.

The tournament is set for Monday, October 2, 2023, following the inaugural Ocean’s Calling Festival taking place the weekend beforehand, September 29 - October 1. Teams of four plus one celebrity will play 18 holes at The Links at Lighthouse Sound course. The tournament will be emceed by Ocean City, Maryland golf ambassador David Feherty, as an extension to his two-year partnership with the iconic golf destination, and will include a long drive, closest to the pin, putting contests, Hole in One and more, plus swag bags, club fittings, and Manufacturer’s “Demo Days.”

“In addition to an incredible music lineup on our award-winning boardwalk and beach with Ocean’s Calling, extending the festivities with our first celebrity golf tournament will allow our visitors to also experience our incredible golf scene,” said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City Maryland Tourism. “We’re excited to have a host like David Feherty for the tournament, along with several participants including Ocean Calling’s performers and sport celebrities to build anticipation for an amazing day on the course.”

Ocean’s Calling performers O.A.R, The Lumineers and Noah Kahan are scheduled to appear at the tournament, among others from the entertainment and professional sports industries.

“Ocean City is one of the fastest growing golf destinations on the east coast and the place to go for championship golf,” said David Feherty. “I look forward to collaborating with Ocean City to host this exciting tournament and share with other avid golfers why this coastal town is one of my favorite golf destinations.”

The day of the tournament schedule includes breakfast, a pre-tournament meeting + drawing, an awards ceremony and happy hour. Space is limited for the tournament. Teams of four are encouraged to sign up today to save their spot at oceancitycelebritygolf.com .

Fundraising efforts are focused on the Ulman Foundation and Believe in Tomorrow’s House by Sea , whose mission is to create a community of support for young adults and their loved ones, impacted by cancer.

Interested in sponsoring the Ocean city Celebrity Golf Tournament? Please reach out to our team to learn about our 2023 sponsorship opportunities . For those looking to get a jump start on planning their Ocean City golf getaway, look no further than oceancitygolf.com .

About Ocean City, Maryland:

Located along Maryland’s coast in Worcester County, Ocean City (OC) stretches along 10 miles of beach from the Inlet to the Delaware state line. Awarded as one of TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Beaches and “One of America's Cleanest, Greenest Beach Communities,” it claims three distinct neighborhoods - Downtown, Midtown and Uptown - each with a charm and offering all its own.

OC includes more than 200 restaurants, 17 championship golf courses, and the Roland E. Powell Convention Center that features nearly 250,000 square feet of floor space. Founded in 1875, the town has become a year-round destination. The iconic boardwalk offers three miles of food, games and shopping, and accommodations include more than 10,000 hotel rooms from major hotel chains to quaint, locally owned gems, and 21,000 rentable condominiums.

The convenient resort town, by car, is within five hours of New York and Richmond, and less than three hours from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia and, by air, the Salisbury/Ocean City Regional Airport is just 30 minutes from OC. To learn more and start planning your trip visit, www.ococean.com .

