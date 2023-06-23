Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,601 in the last 365 days.

Police Circular: Beware of fraudulent SMS messages from courier services and telecommunications companies

MACAU, June 23 - Recently, members of the public have filed multiple reports with the Judiciary Police (PJ), claiming they have received fake SMS messages from courier services or telecommunications companies. Using excuses such as "delivery issues", "shipping costs", and "bonus points expiring", swindlers lure victims to click on links within SMS messages and input credit card details, thus stealing credit card information or money.

PJ again advises the public to refrain from clicking unknown links within SMS messages. You should verify the authenticity of the content in SMS messages via official channels and avoid casually supplying personal or banking information. Should you suspect you have been defrauded, please immediately dial the Judiciary Police Anti-scam hotline at 88007777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.

You just read:

Police Circular: Beware of fraudulent SMS messages from courier services and telecommunications companies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more