Police Circular: Beware of fraudulent SMS messages from courier services and telecommunications companies

MACAU, June 23 - Recently, members of the public have filed multiple reports with the Judiciary Police (PJ), claiming they have received fake SMS messages from courier services or telecommunications companies. Using excuses such as "delivery issues", "shipping costs", and "bonus points expiring", swindlers lure victims to click on links within SMS messages and input credit card details, thus stealing credit card information or money.

PJ again advises the public to refrain from clicking unknown links within SMS messages. You should verify the authenticity of the content in SMS messages via official channels and avoid casually supplying personal or banking information. Should you suspect you have been defrauded, please immediately dial the Judiciary Police Anti-scam hotline at 88007777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.