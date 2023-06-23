[“MICE+Industry” Cross-sectoral Integration] Macao and Hengqin Technology Enterprises Shine on the International Stage of CSITF

MACAU, June 23 - On the international platform for technology and trade development provided by the 9th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair (CSITF), nine technology enterprises of Macao and Hengqin showed worldwide participants a variety of products and services related to technology and innovation, such as smart city application scenarios, updated e-business system of enterprises, chip design services and multi-sensor fusion machine products, for the purpose of facilitating the development of high-tech sector, which is among the four key industries, in line with the “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy.

The Macao SAR served as the host city of the 9th CSITF, setting up a “Macao Pavilion” in the exhibition hall.

Expanding market and broadening vision via CSITF

According to an exhibitor, this year’s CSITF’s wide exhibition area and international influence imply an excellent opportunity for their products and services to tap into the Southeast Asia market, such as Singapore, Thailand and other countries. They have negotiated with several agent companies during the event. Another exhibitor pointed out that he was greatly inspired by the keynote speeches delivered by domestic and overseas industry experts at the opening ceremony and the main forum.

Some exhibitor from Hengqin said that he has received enquiries from several Shanghai enterprises engaged in chip design in the first two days of the event, and also intended to conduct field inspection at their joint laboratories co-established with academic institutions. Moreover, another technology and innovation event was held at the same venue concurrently, offering one more opportunity for exhibitors to promote their products and services so as to increase their visibility.

Macao-Hengqin synergistic development

The “Macao Pavilion” also features multimedia equipment to showcase Macao’s technology and innovation environment, as well as video consultation services, providing information related to the Investor’s “One-stop” Service and the “One-stop” Service for MICE Bidding and Support provided by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). At the same venue, it also outlines the development profile and preferential policies of the four key industries in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, bringing into highlight the “1+1>2” synergistic effect of Macao and Hengqin.

Collaboratively hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the PRC, China National Intellectual Property Administration and Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, the 9th CSITF is staged at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center from 15 to 17 June.