Company Announcement Date: June 22, 2023 FDA Publish Date: June 23, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Company Name: Scenic Fruit Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Organic Frozen Pineapple and Frozen Fruit Blend Containing Organic Frozen Pineapple

June 22, 2023, Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon is recalling frozen organic pineapple and frozen fruit blends containing organic pineapple as the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Recalled products were sold at Trader Joe’s retail stores, nationwide, and Health Food stores in CA, IL, IN, FL, MD, OR and TX.

Brand Name Product Name Net Wt. UPC Best By Date

Best If Use

Dates Best

Before Date Lot No. Distributed in States Cadia Organic Pineapple 10 oz 815369014540 05/12/2024

09/08/2024 B2243316

C0305067 CA, IL, IN, FL, MD, OR, and TX. Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend

(Pineapple, Banana, Strawberry, Mango) 16 oz 00511919 04/24/24

08/04/24

10/13/24

11/04/24 B22098297

C20171035

C20450103

C20511124 Nationwide

The recall is being initiated in response to Sunrise Growers Inc.’s recall due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

To date, there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

All inventories of the affected lot should be removed from sale.

Consumers should not consume the recalled products. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at customer.service@scenicfruit.com.