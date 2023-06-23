Sulfuric Acid Market Major Companies, Growth Strategies and New Trends By 2032

Reports And Data

The global sulfuric acid market size was USD 38.37 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global Sulfuric Acid Market reached a size of USD 15 billion. It is projected to expand significantly and reach USD 38.37 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period. This growth in market revenue can be attributed to various factors, including increased demand for fertilizers, expansion in the automotive sector, and the extensive use of sulfuric acid across diverse industries such as chemicals, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment.

The growing demand for fertilizers plays a crucial role in driving the revenue growth of the sulfuric acid market. Sulfuric acid is extensively used in the production of fertilizers like phosphoric acid, ammonium sulfate, and superphosphates. The rising demand for fertilizers is primarily fueled by the need to enhance crop yields and meet the increasing demand for food products, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the sulfuric acid market's revenue.

Sulfuric Acid Market Segments:

The demand for sulfuric acid is driven by various factors, including its widespread usage in different industries and applications. The manufacturing process outlook includes segments such as the Contact Process, Wet Sulfuric Acid Process, and others. These processes play a crucial role in the production of sulfuric acid.

In terms of application outlook, sulfuric acid finds extensive use in several sectors, including fertilizers, chemical manufacturing, metal processing, petroleum refining, and others. The fertilizer industry is a key driver for the sulfuric acid market, as it is utilized in the production of fertilizers such as phosphoric acid, ammonium sulfate, and superphosphates. The rising demand for fertilizers, driven by the need for improved crop yields and increased food product demand, contributes significantly to the market's revenue growth.

From a regional perspective, the sulfuric acid market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions exhibit varying levels of demand and growth potential for sulfuric acid, influenced by factors such as industrialization, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

Overall, the sulfuric acid market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven by factors like rising fertilizer demand, expansion in various industries, and its usage across different sectors. The market report provides detailed insights into the revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends, offering a comprehensive understanding of the sulfuric acid market's dynamics.

Sulfuric Acid Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, BASF SE announced the expansion of its sulfuric acid production capacity at its site in Antwerp, Belgium, to meet the growing demand for sulfuric acid in Europe. The expansion project aims to increase BASF's production capacity by 300,000 tons per year.

In 2020, The Mosaic Company announced the acquisition of the phosphate business of U.S.-based firm CF Industries for $1.4 billion. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Mosaic's product portfolio and increasing its market share in the sulfuric acid market.

In 2019, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund announced the acquisition of the North American sulfuric acid business of Veolia Environmental Services. The acquisition was valued at $325 million and aimed to expand Chemtrade's presence in the North American sulfuric acid market.

Sulfuric Acid Market Competitive landscape:

The global sulfuric acid market is characterized by a high level of consolidation, with a limited number of key players holding significant market shares. These leading companies are actively implementing diverse strategies to enhance their market presence and drive revenue growth. Strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, and the introduction of new products are being employed by these major players.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the global sulfuric acid market include BASF SE, The Mosaic Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., PotashCorp, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, Chemours Company, and Ineos Enterprises. These companies are playing a vital role in shaping the competitive landscape of the sulfuric acid market and are continuously focusing on expanding their market reach and meeting the evolving customer demands.

