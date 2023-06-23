Submit Release
Revitalising Ukrainian communities: EU and UNDP map war-related damage

The European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine have jointly developed an interactive online platform for mapping war-related damage, which classifies destroyed objects by type and degree. 

This project is currently being piloted in 20 communities across Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts.

The newly introduced platform is a user-friendly geoportal that has a catalogue of objects, classification system for damage assessment, and detailed address plans. This information is critical for accurately calculating losses and attracting essential investment for restoration efforts.

“The interactive platform provides a vital tool for accurately assessing and documenting damage caused by the Russian war of aggression,” said Martin Schroeder, Head of the Local and Human Development Section at the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “With this innovative resource, we aim to empower local communities to plan and attract investments for restoration.”

