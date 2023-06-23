Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,594 in the last 365 days.

EU welcomes Georgian President’s decision to pardon head of opposition TV company Nika Gvaramia

The President of the European Council Charles Michel has welcomed Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili’s decision to pardon Georgian Mtavari TV’s imprisoned CEO Nika Gvaramia as “an essential step towards depolarisation in Georgia”.

Charles Michel also welcomed Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s confirmation that Georgia will not seek to pass a law on foreign influence.

He also said that the Georgian Parliament’s decision to not pass the deoligarchisation law in the third reading is “a positive step”. He added that a focus on systemic approach is needed as per the Venice Commission’s recommendations, which say that the proposed law’s “personal measures” can serve as “a supplement, not an alternative, to the anti-oligarchic influence system”.

“The European Council’s decision to grant Georgia the European perspective last year creates a positive momentum to reform so as to advance on its European path,” said Michel, adding: “Georgia’s future is in the EU.”

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU welcomes Georgian President’s decision to pardon head of opposition TV company Nika Gvaramia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more