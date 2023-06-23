EU4Dialogue: grants for non-governmental organisations in Armenia to support conflict-affected border villages 

The EU4Dialogue project invites non-governmental and civil society organisations in Armenia to submit their grant proposals with a focus on the border villages of Gegharkunik, Syunik, Tavush, and Vayots Dzor regions in Armenia.

Grants will support grassroots initiatives aimed at promoting conflict transformation by improving the living conditions of conflict-affected populations.

The maximum amount allocated for each grant is up to US$25,000.

The deadline for applications is 31 July.

The ‘EU4Dialogue: Support to Conflict Transformation in the South Caucasus and the Republic of Moldova (Component 2)’ project is financed by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

