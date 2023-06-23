Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,594 in the last 365 days.

The First National Bank of Long Island Cuts Ribbon at Three New Branch Locations

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First National Bank of Long Island, the subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), celebrated the grand opening of three new Branch relocations in Bohemia, Hauppauge and Port Jefferson with a day of ribbon cutting ceremonies on June 15, bringing together community members and business customers to mark the occasion.

In addition to a newly branded, modern design, Bohemia, Hauppauge and Port Jefferson locations offer an improved customer experience through the upgrade or addition of 24-hour ATMs, drive-ups where applicable, and expanded on-site parking.

“By relocating legacy branches, 1N can provide additional services and convenience for clients while improving the visibility of First National Bank LI across Long Island," said Christopher Becker, President and CEO. "This is one of many customer service enhancements designed to meet client banking needs for deposit, loan and investment services.”

These locations will maintain the same knowledgeable teams who have a successful history of catering to businesses operating in these markets, including Dorothy Overton, Bohemia Branch Market Manager; Suzanne Fox, Bohemia Branch Manager; JoAnn Diamond, Hauppauge Branch Manager; and John Rate Jr., Port Jefferson Branch Manager.

“Our dedicated team of local Bankers looks forward to serving customers in these new locations,” Richard Perro, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer said. “These team members are known for providing our customer-first brand of service to the professional services firms and area businesses who bank with us, catering to their unique needs to help them reach their financial goals.”

Port Jefferson • 450 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 • 24HR ATM Available

Hauppauge • 150 Motor Parkway, Suite 129, Hauppauge, NY 11788 • Drive-Up and 24HR ATM Available

Bohemia • 4110 Veterans Memorial Highway, Bohemia, NY 11716 • Drive-Up and 24HR ATM Available

The First National Bank of Long Island is a local Bank founded in 1927 in Glen Head, New York. Through its online presence and branch network branded as First National Bank LI, the Bank focuses on business and consumer needs on Long Island and in New York City. We offer a broad set of lending, deposit, investment and digital products. First National Bank LI is known for its culture of delivering extraordinary service and a “Customer First” banking experience to small and middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers. The Bank’s tagline “Go First. Go Far.®” communicates the benefits of its employees’ commitment to helping customers reach their financial goals. For more information about the Bank and Corporation visit fnbli.com.

For More Information Contact:
Carrie Genoino, First VP
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7272

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d45cf36e-46cf-4bd7-b28e-c942a6ab3088
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55bb5011-d6c6-4c2b-9b0d-5ed1b3fc8fbf
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96aec548-3e0c-4c28-af65-a4ddcb05c7a5


Primary Logo

Bohemia Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Christopher Becker, President and CEO cuts the ribbon on First National Bank LI’s newly relocated Bohemia location in celebration with Bank staff and loyal customers. Pictured front row left to right: Janet Verneuille, EVP Chief Risk Officer; Neil Spare, Sayville Ford; Melanie Spare-Oswalt, Sayville Ford; Margaret Curran, SVP Middle Market Team Leader; Angela Reese, SVP Branch District Manager; Karen McGuigan, Concept Components Co.; Suzanne Fox, VP Branch Manager; Christopher Becker, President and CEO; Dorothy Overton, VP Branch Market Manager; Lynnett Cawley, AC Universal Banker II; Phyllis Kern, Teller; Kenneth Ruland, SVP Middle Market Team Leader; Jaqueline Brown, SVP, Branch District Manager; Jay P. McConie, EVP Chief Financial Officer; Leonardo Tavera, SVP Corporate Planning Officer.
Hauppauge Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Christopher Becker, President and CEO cuts the ribbon on First National Bank LI’s newly relocated Hauppauge location in celebration with team members and loyal customers. Pictured front row left to right: Robert Grady, SVP Director of Middle Market Lending, Carrie Genoino, First VP Director of Marketing and Public Relations; Angela Reese, SVP Branch District Manager; JoAnn Diamond, VP Branch Manager; Cristofer Damianos, Principal at Damianos Realty Group; Christopher Becker, President and CEO; John J. Finn, Director of Leasing and Acquisitions at Damianos Realty Group; Margaret Curran, SVP Middle Market Team Leader; Chris Hilton, EVP Chief Lending Officer; Leonardo Tavera, SVP Corporate Planning Officer.
Port Jefferson Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Christopher Becker, President and CEO cuts the ribbon on First National Bank LI’s newly relocated Port Jefferson location in celebration with team members. Pictured front row left to right: Chris Hilton, EVP Chief Lending Officer; Robert Grady, SVP Director of Middle Market Lending; Fatima Latif, AC Universal Banker; Jaqueline Brown, SVP Branch District Manager; Tony Gitto, Principal at The Gitto Group; Christopher Becker, President and CEO; John Rate Jr., VP Branch Manager; Janet Verneuille, EVP Chief Risk Officer; Carrie Genoino, First VP Director of Marketing and Public Relations; Annie Khan, Universal Banker I.

You just read:

The First National Bank of Long Island Cuts Ribbon at Three New Branch Locations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more