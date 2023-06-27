AX3 Crowdfund Campaign AX3.com Independent Artist Network

WASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AX3: Empowering Independent Music Artists - Crowdfunding Campaign Now Live

We are thrilled to announce the launch of AX3, the game-changing platform designed to revolutionize the way independent music artists and enthusiasts engage with the digital music landscape. Today, we are excited to kick off our crowdfunding campaign, offering exclusive perks to early backers who believe in the power of independent music.

AX3 is an innovative all-in-one solution created specifically for independent music artists, providing them with the tools and exposure they need to thrive in a competitive industry. By seamlessly integrating various music services into a single platform, AX3 eliminates the barriers that hinder independent artists' success and connects them directly with their fans.

To support and empower independent music artists worldwide, our crowdfunding campaign is now live at

https://igg.me/at/ax3com/x/34255194#/

The campaign features a range of enticing perks, including limited deeply discounted Lifetime Subscriptions and discounted subscriptions for the basic and standard packages. Here's a glimpse of the incredible perks awaiting our backers:

1. 6 Month Basic Subscription (100 available): For only $19, backers will gain access to AX3's basic package for six months, an unbeatable value compared to its $30 retail price. Discover emerging independent artists and enjoy a diverse music experience like never before.

2. Lifetime Subscription (1 available): Backers can secure a Lifetime Subscription to AX3 for the exceptional price of $25, valued at $450. This exclusive offer grants access to a vast collection of independent music, supporting artists directly while unlocking a world of musical exploration.

3. Two Lifetime Subscriptions (2 available): Pledge $49 and receive not one, but two Lifetime Subscriptions to AX3. This tier allows backers to share the love for independent music with a friend or family member, while enjoying substantial savings on a lifetime of extraordinary musical content.

4. Three Lifetime Subscriptions (3 available): For $75, backers can obtain three Lifetime Subscriptions to AX3, each valued at $450. By selecting this tier, backers can support multiple independent music artists and introduce their loved ones to a world of unique musical experiences.

5. Ten Lifetime Subscriptions (10 available): Backers with a deep passion for independent music can pledge $99 to secure ten Lifetime Subscriptions to AX3, each valued at $450. This tier is perfect for music enthusiasts, podcasters, or independent radio stations looking to expand their musical offerings.

For those who missed out on the initial tiers, we are pleased to offer additional limited Lifetime Subscriptions at the slightly higher price of $149, providing the same incredible $450 value. This is an opportunity not to be missed!

By supporting our crowdfunding campaign, backers not only gain access to unbeatable deals on AX3 subscriptions but also become early advocates for independent music artists. Your support will help us amplify the voices of talented independent musicians, fostering a vibrant and diverse music community.

Also, there's still time to win a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones valued at $500! Participate in our AX3 Launch Fest giveaway by visiting our website at https://www.ax3.com/pages/ax3-launch-fest

Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your music experience even further. The giveaway ends July 4, 2023, at 11:45 PM EST.

Join the AX3 revolution today! Visit our crowdfunding campaign page at https://igg.me/at/ax3com/x/34255194#/

Secure your desired perk and empower independent music artists worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

Anthony Sellitto

CE0/Founder

marketing@ax3.com

About AX3:

AX3 is a platform for indie music discovery, downloading, streaming, and connection and for indie music artists looking to get their music heard and monetized. Our mission is to bring exceptional indie artists from around the world into the spotlight and provide music enthusiasts with an immersive and unparalleled experience. Our online streaming service allows artists to easily showcase their work to a global audience, while also selling music downloads and NFTs to fans. With AX3, fans and artists can forge meaningful connections and explore the vibrant landscape of indie music and it empowers artists to take control of their music career and build a loyal following, all while receiving the support they need to thrive in the industry.

