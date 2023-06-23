STEP Energy Services Ltd. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) is pleased to announce that at its 2023 annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2023, each of the following seven nominees were elected as directors of STEP on a vote passed by ballot to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of STEP, or until their successors are elected or earlier appointed. Votes received by proxy or in person on this matter were as follows:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Evelyn M. Angelle 46,058,335 99.874% 58,203 0.126% Douglas C. Freel 45,998,409 99.636% 118,129 0.364% Jeremy Gackle 45,948,610 99.636% 167,928 0.364% Donna Garbutt 46,052,263 99.861% 64,275 0.139% Stephen Glanville 46,036,700 99.827% 79,838 0.173% James Harbilas 45,989,406 99.724% 127,132 0.276% Jason Skehar 46,043,092 99.841% 73,446 0.159%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an energy services company that provides hydraulic fracturing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and coiled tubing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals, and higher pressures. STEP has a high-performance, safety-focused culture, and our experienced technical office and field professionals are committed to providing innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to our clients.

Founded in 2011 as a specialized deep capacity coiled tubing company, STEP has grown into a North American service provider delivering completion and stimulation services to exploration and production companies in Canada and the U.S. Our Canadian services are focused in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, while in the U.S., our fracturing and coiled tubing services are focused in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas, the Uinta-Piceance and Niobrara-DJ basins in Colorado and the Bakken basin in North Dakota.

Our four core values; Safety, Trust, Execution, and Possibilities inspire our team of professionals to provide differentiated levels of service, with a goal of flawless execution and an unwavering focus on safety.

