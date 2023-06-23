Authors On Mission and CEO Vikrant Shaurya Celebrate Acceptance into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Authors On Mission , led by CEO Vikrant Shaurya , a cutting-edge book publishing service helping entrepreneurs and thought leaders turn ideas into bestselling books, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.Vikrant Shaurya was thoroughly vetted and selected for his outstanding accomplishments in transforming the publishing industry. His innovation and leadership have had a profound impact on the company’s growth and its contributions to the literary world.Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, states, “We are honored to welcome Vikrant Shaurya and Authors On Mission into the community. Our mission is to unite leaders from every industry in a curated network that fosters professional growth and global impact.”Authors On Mission specializes in providing a comprehensive suite of services that empower individuals to become published authors. This includes:Ghostwriting: Saving clients hundreds of hours, the expert ghostwriters craft manuscripts that preserve the author's voice and message.Book Development: From concept to final product, they help authors articulate and refine their ideas.Editing and Proofreading: Ensuring polished and error-free content that resonates with readers.Cover Design: Creating visually captivating covers aligned with the book’s content.Publishing: Offering tailored strategies for both traditional and self-publishing.Marketing and Promotion: Implementing effective campaigns to maximize book sales.This acceptance into the Forbes Business Council facilitates Authors On Mission’s continued expansion and innovation in the publishing sector. It also amplifies their commitment to quality and personalized service.Vikrant Shaurya shares, “Being recognized by the Forbes Business Council is a milestone for Authors On Missionn. This partnership will enable us to enhance our offerings and reach a wider audience. Our goal is to continuously empower thought leaders and entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into bestselling books effortlessly.”ABOUT FORBES COUNCILSForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.For more information about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.For further details on Authors On Mission, please visit authorsonmission.com.