CuraScientific Negotiating $150M Contract to Produce Kava Extract in Palm Desert Lab

/EIN News/ -- PALM SPRINGS, CA, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CuraScientific Corp. (OTC PINK: CSTF) (“CuraScientific” or the “Company”), announces that the company has opened its Kava Bar in Palm Desert-California, and is constructing its second Kava Bar in Las Vegas-Nevada; while negotiating with major farms to manufacture its own brand of kava extract in value of $150M.

Market Watch recently reported that the "Kava Extract Market" is one of the sectors that is expanding the fastest, thus it is crucial for players in the market to first do an exhaustive analysis of the sector. The Kava Extract market Size 2023 Key players Profiled in the Report are (Balaji Life Sciences, Kona Kava Farm, Applied Food Sciences, Ningbo JandS Botanics, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology, Natural Factors, Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering, Herb Nutritionals) most important, influential, or successful companies, brands, or individuals within a Kava Extract market 2023 to 2029.

The company’s subsidiary, RZDXWLVS, Inc., spearheads the kava revenues. The company will utilize its licensed cannabis manufacturing lab facility in Palm Desert to include kava extraction.

William Reed, Chairman and CEO, stated “Our management team is now negotiating with farms located in the south pacific islands that produce the kava that is either organic or wild-harvested. This is the highest-quality kava for extraction. Our kava bar experience demonstrates that no such beverage has exploded in popularity stateside recently as much as kava, a Polynesian plant root historically consumed like tea during religious and ceremonial occasions. The beverage, with its many clinical trials and medical reports, is said to relax the body and calm the mind. Most recently, kava bars have increased in popularity across the country to offer a place where people can socialize without alcohol and intoxicated people. Kava bars are beginning to fill that gap, and offer non-drinkers and sober-curious folks the opportunity to comfortably commune in third places.”

The company is planning construction of 30 Kava Bars and Retail of kava extract over the next 5 years in value of $150M.The global kava root extract market is projected to grow from $1.18 billion in 2022 to $3.41 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 16.29% in forecast period, 2022-2029

William Reed further stated, “We will manufacture the Liquid Delivery Method: because a liquid delivery method with its long history of use and rapid absorption is preferable. Especially with Kava, liquid delivery matches a long traditional history of use. Also, liquids are easy to take and don’t require you to swallow another pill. Finally, it is a reminder to stay hydrated!”

About CuraScientific Corporation: CuraScientific is an alternative lifestyle company that owns and operates various businesses licensed to manufacture, distribute and deliver brand name and proprietary natural-based cannabis and kava products for consumers seeking healthier choices to relieve stress and anxiety.

