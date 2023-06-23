Submit Release
Statement by Secretary Vilsack Regarding India’s Reduction In Retaliatory Tariffs on Agricultural Products

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2023 – U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack issued the following statement today regarding the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s announcement that India will remove retaliatory tariffs on certain agriculture products, restoring and expanding significant market opportunities for U.S. farmers:

“Removal of these tariffs is a major win for America’s farmers, building on the $15 billion in new or preserved market access for agricultural products that USDA and USTR have delivered under the Biden-Harris Administration. Producers will now be able to increase sales of apples, chickpeas, lentils, almonds, and walnuts to one of the United States’ top trading partners. USDA applauds the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative for their diligence in reaching this agreement and for their leadership in strengthening our relationship with India. The outcome also underscores the competitiveness of America’s high-quality food and agriculture products, which have been exported at record levels over the past two years. The Biden-Harris Administration continues to prioritize new, more and better markets on behalf of American agriculture and is proud of the economic opportunity this creates for workers and for families.” 

