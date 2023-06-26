From Unknown to Unstoppable: Brand Promotion Helps Businesses Take Off From Obscurity
A start-up company aims to help brands to rise above business challenges and to increase their success through news feature writing.
Our goal is to position business owners and their brand stories on high-value websites and increase their sales and conversion”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BrandPromotion, a PR start-up company that provides press release distribution services, shares that many new businesses are struggling with getting noticed and building trust and credibility.
— Ron Sela
In order to help clients get noticed online, build a better reputation, and increase sales at a lower cost, BrandPromotion came up with affordable PR writing plan offers for SMEs that guarantee to publish on more than 200 news sites like Fox, USA Today, CBS, and NBC.
Brand Promotion’s founder Ron Sela further points out that through their services, they are able to help transform struggling businesses and reverse low conversion rates, social engagement, customer reach, and poor business performance overall.
"Our goal is to position business owners and their brand stories on high-value websites and increase their sales and conversion," Sela shares.
According to Sela, Brand Promotion's process is quite simple: Their team of expert PR writers is able to write a client’s brand story after receiving information about their business in a curated form and researching their products and services. Brand Promotion’s marketing team then assists with news distribution to high-value media sites. Being published then naturally boosts these businesses’ organic traffic from the media exposure. Alternatively, businesses can also submit their own articles to Brand Promotion.
Sela also points out, “Once their brand story is published, businesses who invest in this strategy with Brand Promotion can showcase the coveted "Featured On" badge on their websites for credibility, trust, better sales, and conversion.”
To learn more about Brand Promotion, visit their website at www.brandpromotion.co.
