“Health Thermometer – 2nd Healthcare System Report” Eurispes and Enpam present the results
EINPresswire.com/ -- The research The Health Thermometer, promoted by the Eurispes-Enpam Observatory on Health, Legality and Social Security presented today in Rome at the Nymphaeum Museum Hall, returns to propose, almost five years after its first release, an attempt at a comprehensive reading of the reality and prospects of the National Healthcare System.
As the President of Eurispes, Gian Maria Fara, emphasises: «This study seeks to address what the impact of Covid-19 has generated in the perception of the National Healthcare System and its planning in the post-Covid period. In our country, as well as in the rest of the world, health issues have in fact leapt to the top of citizens’ and governments’ attention, imposing itself as a central junction of the economic policies themselves. One only has to think of the “revolution” in the EU represented by the partial sharing of the debt of the acceding countries, which led to the launch of the Next Generation EU and national resilience plans. The Eurispes-Enpam Observatory believes that it is now possible to go beyond the specific issues related to the pandemic to address the reform of the National Healthcare System, which, precisely from the limits shown in the recent past and the measures in response to Covid-19, is taking the starting point for an ambitious reform. Ambitious, but problematic and fraught with contradictions and unknowns».
«The National Recovery and Resilience Plan – states Enpam President, Alberto Oliveti – intervenes on Health with the first component of Mission 6, redefining the cornerstones for relaunching territorial healthcare with an organisational model centred on proximity networks, facilities and telemedicine. To this end, significant resources are invested in Community Homes and in supporting home care, on the assumption that the “patient’s home” is the first place of care. Enpam is implementing a project that will enable general practitioners to join together in more structured, organised and equipped practices, while continuing to guarantee a truly capillary and flexible presence throughout the territory (“spoke” practices).»
Finally, the President of the Eurispes-Enpam Observatory on Health, Legality and Social Security, Carlo Ricozzi, explains: «The Working Table has conducted permanent monitoring of the sector, not neglecting to assessing the extraordinary implications of Covid-19. The issues addressed in this Report are among the strengths and weaknesses of our National Healthcare System. The issue of combating health offences was instead addressed in two documents specially drawn up by the Guardia di Finanza and the Carabinieri, which describe monitoring and control methodologies and the reporting of operational results. In the Observatory’s intentions, the publication of this research work is aimed at fuelling the debate, which has never really died down, on one of the key aspects of social justice: access to care regardless of wealth».
These are some of the critical issues that emerged from the Research:
- The erosion of funding for healthcare over the past 15 years has resulted in a progressive depletion of performance capacity and the downgrading of our country in world rankings of the ratio of investment in public healthcare to GDP (about 6%). Public investment in healthcare in Germany and France is more than a third higher than in Italy. Over a decade, more than 37 billion euros have been subtracted from public healthcare, of which about 25 billion in the period 2010-2015, as a consequence of “cuts” in various financial manoeuvres, and over 12 billion in the period 2015-2019, as a consequence of the “defunding” that, for public finance objectives, has allocated fewer resources to the NHS than planned levels (Gimbe Foundation data).
- The lack of turnover and the repeated hiring freeze have produced pockets of precariousness irreconcilable with continuity of care, and the aging of human capital has resulted in a high number of retirements. This phenomenon impacts primary care medicine in particular and is set to explode in the coming years. In addition, without turnover, there will be a severe shortage of nurses in 10 years. The share of nurses (approximately 6.16 per 1,000 inhabitants; with 1.4 nurses for every doctor) places Italy at the bottom of the places in the ranking of OECD countries.
- As for healthcare supply, the country is split. Except for Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, and Piedmont, all other regions are united by the fact that they are still under a reentry plan and presented an average turnover rate, between 2012 and 2017, of less than 70%. Moreover, data on the remuneration of specialist doctors and hospital nurses in relation to per capita GDP indicate that the Italian doctor has an income equal to 2.4 times the country’s average, while in Great Britain the ratio rises to 3.6, in Germany to 3.4, in Spain to 3.0, and in Belgium to 2.8.
- Italians spend “out of pocket” on health for services and drugs in whole or in part (co-payment) not covered by the NHS annually nearly 40 billion euros, reaching a share of GDP of more than 2%.
- To weigh down the economic accounts of individual regional healthcare, “healthmobility” brings out the seriousness of the phenomenon represented by nearly 1.5 million citizens who in 2018 had to go outside their region of residence for treatment.
- According to data from Eurispes, a quarter of Italian families report economic difficulties in relation to healthcare services. In 2022, one-third of citizens (33.3%) say they had to forego healthcare services and/or interventions due to unavailability of healthcare facilities. Data for 2023 confirm this trend and indicate it is increasing.
- The goal planned with the reform initiated by Dm 77 of the opening of about 1,350 Community Homes in a few years involves a huge logistical effort that most regional Health Authorities are unlikely to be able to bear.
The commitment of the Eurispes-Enpam Observatory is to follow the entire implementation process of the reform over the next few years, analysing the steps in the progress of what is envisaged by the NRRP and the reorganisation of territorial medicine, especially in terms of the quality of the interventions.
Presentation of the results "The Health Thermometer. 2nd Report on the Healthcare System."