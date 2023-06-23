Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Size Worth USD 8.46 billion by 2025 | CAGR of 21.2%

predictive analytics in healthcare

Major factors that drive the growth of the market include increase in efficiency in the healthcare sector, emergence of personalized & evidence-based medicine.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Predictive analytics is the practice of using statistics and modeling techniques to extract information from current and historical datasets to predict potential future outcomes and trends. Rise in awareness among organizations about massive volume of data generated to predict future outcomes by using predictive analysis solutions is driving the growth of the market. In addition, increase in usage of internet coupled with the availability of several sources of accessing the internet has led increase in data generation. Thus, leveraging this data to make accurate business strategies and decisions optimizes the revenue, which is driving the demand for predictive analytics solutions

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥), 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 – 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐”. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, global predictive analytics in healthcare market is projected to garner $8.46 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2018 to 2025.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5078

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Lowering excessive costs incurred in healthcare expenditure, surge in efficiency in the healthcare industry, and rise in usage of personalized and evidence-based medicine fuel the growth in the market. However, scarcity of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry and unavailability of robust infrastructure for efficient functionality limit the market growth. On the other hand, increase in significance of healthcare in the emerging countries is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

• MedeAnalytics, Inc.

• Cerner Corporation

• Information Builders Inc.

• UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (Optum Inc.)

• Verisk Analytics

• SAS Institute, Inc.

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

By Application

• Operations Management

• Financial Data Analytics

• Population Health Management

• Clinical

By Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Service

By End User

• Healthcare Payer

• Healthcare Provider

• Others

The predictive analytics in healthcare market is expected to witness significant growth across various regions. North America, being a technologically advanced region with a strong healthcare infrastructure, is anticipated to dominate the market. The presence of major market players, increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and government initiatives to promote healthcare analytics are driving the market growth in this region. Europe is also projected to exhibit substantial growth due to the rising demand for efficient healthcare services and the implementation of favorable regulations. The Asia Pacific region is likely to experience rapid growth due to the increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding healthcare IT infrastructure, and growing awareness about the benefits of predictive analytics in healthcare.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5078

Key Benefits for Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market:

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

• Market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

• The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to application, components, end user, and region.

• In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

What are the trends of this market?

Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

