Corestrat Shortlisted as Finalist for the Asia Fintech Awards' "Best Lendtech of the Year" Category

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corestrat, a leading decision intelligence company at the forefront of revolutionising lending services, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for the prestigious Asia Fintech Awards in the category of "Best Lendtech of the Year." This recognition highlights Corestrat's relentless commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge data analytics and machine learning solutions for risk-informed strategic lending decisions.

Corestrat has emerged as a trailblazer in the field of decision analytics, helping organizations across various industries optimize risk management and enhance profitability. With its headquarters in the UK and offices in India, Singapore, and the US, the company has cultivated a global presence and established a reputation for delivering innovative lending solutions.

Corestrat's suite of lending solutions includes Digital Lending Automation and Model.ai, two powerful platforms designed to revolutionise lending credit management. Digital Lending Automation provides a comprehensive range of features, including loan origination and fulfilment, pricing eligibility, document management, collateral management, security, and compliance. By leveraging this platform, lenders can streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and deliver an enhanced borrowing experience to their customers.

In addition, Corestrat's Model.ai is a cutting-edge, no-code ML model builder platform explicitly tailored for lenders. This platform empowers lenders to harness the power of non-traditional data sources and leverage machine learning algorithms to make intelligent credit decisions. With Model.ai, lenders can effectively analyse data patterns, identify creditworthy borrowers, and drive better loan performance while reducing the risk associated with lending.

Corestrat's dedication to diversity and inclusion has also been recognized with a nomination as a finalist for the esteemed "Diversity and Inclusion" award. The company's inclusive work culture fosters a collaborative environment where diverse perspectives and backgrounds are valued. This nomination underscores Corestrat's ongoing commitment to championing diversity, equality, and inclusivity within the organization and the fintech industry.

Being shortlisted as a finalist for the "Best Lendtech of the Year" category at the Asia Fintech Awards is a testament to Corestrat's dedication to driving innovation and excellence in the lending industry. This recognition showcases the company's ongoing commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that transform how lending institutions operate in an increasingly complex and data-driven landscape.

"We are delighted and honoured to be recognised as a finalist for the Asia Fintech Awards' 'Best Lendtech of the Year' category," said Kartik Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of Corestrat. "This acknowledgement validates our tireless efforts in developing and deploying cutting-edge lending technologies that empower organisations to make risk-informed decisions and optimise their lending strategies. We extend our gratitude to the Asia Fintech Awards for this recognition and look forward to the upcoming award ceremony."

The Asia Fintech Awards ceremony, where the winners will be announced, is scheduled to take place on August 24 in Singapore. This esteemed event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and influencers from across the fintech ecosystem to celebrate excellence and showcase the latest advancements in financial technology.

For more information about Corestrat and its suite of lending solutions, please visit www.corestrat.ai or reach us at hello@corestrat.ai

About Corestrat:

Corestrat is a leading decision intelligence company specialising in empowering businesses to make risk-informed strategic lending decisions. With a focus on data analytics and machine learning, Corestrat provides advanced solutions that streamline lending processes and optimise risk management. Headquartered in the UK, with offices in India, Singapore, and the US, Corestrat serves organisations globally and is committed to driving innovation in the financial services industry.