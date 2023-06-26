Giovanni Lomaestro: ‘Green building in Monaco, -45% of construction waste’
Entrepreneur Giovanni Lomaestro comments on the state of green building in the Principality of Monaco and the rest of EuropeMONTECARLO, MONACO, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Green building is the established practice of creating structures and using responsible processes with zero impact on the surrounding environment during construction and at the closure of the construction site,’ explains the well-known entrepreneur Giovanni Lomaestro: ‘Efficient in the use of resources throughout the building's life-cycle, from siting to design, construction, operation, maintenance, renovation, and deconstruction.’ In other words, the high-performance, zero-impact building of tomorrow.
If we glance at the situation of green building in Europe’s construction sector and slowly focus on the Principality of Monaco, interesting data emerge.
Before performing any analysis, ‘it is beneficial to understand better what the term green building means, and to provide some information about the industry,’ suggests entrepreneur Giovanni Lomaestro.
The building sector uses 40% of the total energy available to the European Union, and 36% of total EU greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings.
More than 220 million buildings in Europe were built before 2001. Older buildings are less efficient at retaining heat; 75% of European buildings are energy inefficient. These are some data provided by the European Union.
As part of the European Green Deal, the EU aims to give around 35 million European buildings an energy facelift to address this issue. ‘To help us with this renewal wave, the EU will provide incentives and investments and encourage national governments, private investors, architects, designers, and local community participation. Green building will be at the core of this renewal effort,’ states entrepreneur Giovanni Lomaestro.
Stone is still the primary material used in the green building industry. The second material suitable for green buildings is steel: a metal 100% recyclable that can be recycled endlessly. The third material, which is 100% reusable like steel, is aluminum. It is estimated that 70% of the aluminum in circulation on a global scale comes from recycling and refining.
‘The outlook for green buildings in the Principality of Monaco is more encouraging than in the European landscape,’ says entrepreneur Giovanni Lomaestro. The reason is that the green building system is wholly integrated into the country's construction industry. Throughout the years, the city has seen a steady rise in its green vocation, particularly in the construction sites where waste production is 45% less than the European average. Green building is significantly accountable for this result.
The Principality of Monaco, one of the smallest states in the world, can flaunt the badge on its chest as a green city in terms of sustainable construction and green structures on its soil. Realizing that more than 2000 rooms, about 82% of the hotel rooms available in Monaco, are certified by Green Key, Planet 21, we can understand the efforts of the whole state towards building sustainability.
It is now proven by the scientific community that ‘green buildings and communities reduce landfill waste, enable alternative transportation use and encourage retention and creation of vegetated land areas and roofs,’ concludes Giovanni Lomaestro, referring to the green Europe of the future.
