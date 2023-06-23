The Road Haulage Industry : Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities Forecast, 2023-2032

Road Haulage Market

𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐇𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Road haulage refers to business of transporting goods by road. Significant increase in global truck production has complemented growing demand for freight in industries such as retail and manufacturing. Trucks are most flexible, responsive, and economical freight transportation preferred by distributors for transportation of a variety of goods. Road transportation services are used in multiple applications in different industries, such as mining and construction, oil & gas, food & beverages, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and automobiles. In addition, growth of automotive and transportation sectors has largely contributed toward expansion of the market. Road haulage companies focus on integrating logistics technology into their transportation services to expand their customer base. Reduction in freight rates has led to intensified price competition among major players in this field. Companies operating in the road haulage market are also emphasizing on improving the customer experience by using technologies such as autonomous vehicles and GPS to reduce the operating costs of road transportation services. In addition, many technological developments such as smart supply chains, vehicle-to-vehicle communication, and autonomous driving are changing the transport industry, which, in turn, propel global demand for road haulage services.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫

Growth in the global online retail industry, improved road infrastructure, and growth in foreign investments drive growth of the market.

Need to adhere to stringent emission norms, massive shortage of heavy-duty vehicle drivers, rise in diesel prices, and high risk of road traffic injuries is expected to hamper growth of the market.

Introduction of self-driven trucks and introduction of new logistics methods offer new growth opportunities to the road haulage market.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

Global online retail industry has created a demand for fast package delivery. Growth of the e-commerce industry has led to emergence of new service requirements such as express deliveries. Rapid popularity of smart phones and continuous increase in global internet penetration and future growth prospects of the e-commerce industry may soon increase demand for road transportation. Numerous e-commerce retail companies are making large investments in building their supply chain networks and capabilities to enhance customer experience. In addition, continuous development of industrialization and increased investment in optimizing package delivery process further provides a way for market expansion.

𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐇𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 :

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 :

International Road Haulage

Domestic Road Haulage

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 :

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 :

Mining & Construction

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Woodside Logistics Group,

AM Cargo,

LKW WALTER International Transport organization AG,

Monarch Transport,

Gosselin Group,

CONCOR,

UK Haulier.,

Kindersley Transport Ltd.,

Manitoulin Transport Inc.,

SLH Transport Inc.