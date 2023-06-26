Facing the Fear: A Guide for Disabled Travellers Exploring London
Top tips for mobility equipment users navigating London’s busy transport networkLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the UK’s top tourist destinations, London offers visitors with limited mobility a huge choice of popular attractions and sites to explore. With the summer holiday season now approaching, many of us will be looking to firm up our travel plans for 2023 and beyond. Mobility equipment users travelling to London will also need to negotiate various forms of public transport to explore the capital and see what it has to offer. But, while there have been significant improvements in the accessibility of London’s vast transport network, just what help is available for scooter and wheelchair users looking to make the trip?
This useful guide provides hints and tips for mobility equipment users wanting to travel to London in the coming months. The guidance has been compiled with the kind support of Maggie, a scooter user from North London, who suffers from COPD, Spinal Stenosis and weakness in both her knees. Maggie, who previously worked in transport planning, regularly uses her class 3 road scooter for work purposes as well as for leisure and foreign travel.
8-Top tips for travelling across London’s transport network:
1. Visit the TfL (Transport For London) website which provides a huge amount of transport accessibility information and its very good “Journey planner” tool enables users to find a route that suits their mobility requirements. TFL also produce a range of handy accessibility guides and maps.
2. TfL offers a Turn-up-and-Go service on the London Underground, London Overground, DLR and Elizabeth Line. Everyone is welcome to use the service and it is very popular with travellers who have sensory or mobility impairments. If for any reason TFL is not able to offer you physical Turn-up-and-go assistance, or if lifts are out of service, they will arrange an accessible taxi to take you to your destination station or the nearest accessible station within the Greater London area.
3. If you have a smartphone, download the TfL Go app for essential help and assistance on the ‘move’. Use its step-free mode for planning accessible journeys and it also includes information on toilet locations, platform access and live lift status. You can see a live map of your route, it provides live bus, train and tram times and it even indicates when the quieter times are to travel. Live updates are also available for all bus, Tube, London Overground, DLR, Elizabeth line and tram lines.
4. TFL offers a ‘Travel Mentor’ Service to give disabled travellers guidance and support to help them get around London. They offer telephone and email advice to help plan an accessible route. More importantly, they can also provide a mentor to accompany you on your first few practice journeys to help you learn how to travel the network.
5. Consider investing in a Concessionary Railcard which allows 1/3 off most standard and first-class rail fares for any traveller with a disability. Railcards can also be linked to a London Oyster card for 1/3 off Oyster pay-as-you-go single fares.
6. Many class 2 or class 3 scooters will not be permitted on London buses, unfolded. This is because of restrictions concerning scooter dimensions and their turning circle.
7. If you do need to take a taxi, it’s worth noting that all the iconic black cabs are wheelchair accessible, thanks to a ramp that folds out from the floor. Drivers should also be ready and willing to provide extra assistance should anyone need it.
8. Selecting the most suitable mobility equipment can provide scooter users with considerable advantages and additional flexibility when travelling. For instance, having the capability to fold and store your scooter on the go can make a big difference, so portability can be an important factor. Particularly, if scooter users come up against any unexpected challenges along their journey.
In summary, it is fair to say, accessibility in London has improved a great deal right across the network, particularly on the new lines and it is continuing to improve, day by day, as new routes and initiatives are launched. And, while some obstacles do still remain, with the right equipment and some forward planning, wheelchair and scooter users should not be put off – because, in the vast majority of cases, they can travel relatively freely throughout the London region, using the wide range of transport options on offer.
Disabled travellers in London do benefit from TfL’s “Turn-up-and-go” service for the London Underground, London Overground, DLR and Elizabeth lines which has incredible advantages, compared to other cities both in the UK and overseas. All TfL stations are staffed as well so you can always be sure to get assistance – should you need it, which is the same for overground, DLR and tube lines. TfL staff will also ring ahead to your next station, so you are met with a ramp.
*This travel guide was compiled by eFOLDi, with the kind support of mobility equipment users - For more information, visit: www.efoldi.com
Tom Bulpitt
Issued on behalf of eFOLDi
+44 7771 182094
tom@thrivestrategicmarketing.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram