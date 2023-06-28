LANY Records Introduces New Artist ‘J Chrome’, the first Gen Z Country Artist Hailing from New York City

J Chrome shot in Long Island

New single “Gone’ Now Streaming On All Platforms

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After much anticipation, newly founded record label LANY has released J Chrome’s debut single “GONE” on all streaming platforms. J Chrome, 22 years old hailing from Long Island NY, has had some fame as a social media influencer, massively growing his new audience. Chrome is the first GEN-Z country music artist from New York City. The songwriter is a student of music coming from a family based in music.

Since launching in 2020, LANY Records has been climbing its way to success. Founder and CEO Lameek Martin partnered with highly acclaimed producer Edward Hinson aka “Super Producer Self “ who is known for producing hit records for Jay-z, Camron, Juelz Santana , DMX and many others. Although the collaboration between Martin and Hinson is new, the pair has a growing roster of talent they plan on unleashing in 2024.

“My focus now is on J Chrome and his new single GONE, Martin says. “The talent that he has as an artist is phenomenal. The world has not seen an artist like J Chrome.”

GONE is now streaming on all platforms and the music video is streaming on youtube.

"Gone" by J Chrome