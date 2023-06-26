THE BOYZ, MAMAMOO+, Kep1er and CIX announced for KPOP Nation line-up

KPOP Nation September 23 2023

Poland’s KPOP Nation is expected to be the biggest K-Pop event in Europe. Taking place at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on September 23.

WARSAW, POLAND, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- THE BOYZ, MAMAMOO+, Kep1er and CIX are the first acts to be announced for Poland’s first ever K-Pop festival, KPOP Nation.

Taking place at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on September 23, KPOP Nation is expected to be the largest K-Pop event in Europe.

Organised by SSD Media and promoter Good Taste Production, in partnership with Narodowy and Eventim, tickets go on sale June 23 at 2pm CEST at kpopnation.com

THE BOYZ officially debuted in December 2017 with mini-album The First, before releasing a Japanese mini-album in 2019 titled TATTOO. They went on to be crowned winners of South Korea’s The Road To Kingdom TV talent show in 2020. In June this year, they released their latest album Delicious led by a title track single, the video for which has already gained 5.5 million views on YouTube.

MAMAMOO+ is made up of Solar and Monbyul - two members of the MAMAMOO group, which is widely regarded as one of K-Pop’s best vocal groups. The duo debuted in August 2022 with the song Better, with a guest appearance by BIG Naughty. In March 2023, the duo released their first mini-album containing three tracks.

Kep1er is a nine-member girl band formed in 2021 via South Korean reality show Girls Planet 999, which featured 99 female participants from China, Japan and South Korea. Kep1er officially debuted in January 2022 with the mini-album First Impact, and lead single Wa Da Da.

CIX is a five-member group that made its debut in July 2019 with the mini-album HELLO Chapter 1: Hello, Stranger. On May 29 of this year, CIX released a new mini-album ‘OK’ Episode 2: Im OK with the single Save me, Kill me.

Assets here.

More information: kpopnation.com