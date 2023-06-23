Single Cell Multiomics Market Revenue to Touch $15,261.19 Million by 2030 | Big Corps Trends and Strategy Analysis

Single Cell Multiomics Market Size

Single cell multiomics market study provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Single cell multiomics analysis assimilates multiple data sets from the genome, epigenome, transcriptome, proteome, providing a unique chance to uncover novel biological processes. Integrated approaches combine individual omics data in a sequential or simultaneous manner to understand the interplay of molecules. Furthermore, they help in assessing the flow of information from one omics level to the other, and thus help in bridging the gap from genotype to phenotype. The single cell multi omics measures multiple types of the molecule from single cell of the same individual.

Single cell multiomics market was valued at $2,175 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $15,261.19 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

10x Genomics, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berkeley Lights Inc

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva Life Sciences)

Dolomite Bio

Epicypher Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Illimina, Inc

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO.

Mission Bio, Inc.

Nanostring Technologies, Inc

Olink Holding AB (Olink Proteomics)

Parse Bioscience

Qiagen N.V.

Takara Holdings Inc. Takara Bio Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The market segment for single-cell multi-omics encompasses a range of products and services, including:

Single-cell isolation and preparation: This includes technologies and kits for isolating and preparing single cells for downstream analysis. Techniques such as fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS), microfluidics, and laser capture microdissection are commonly used for this purpose.

Genomic sequencing: Single-cell genomics involves sequencing the DNA of individual cells to identify genetic variations, mutations, and copy number alterations. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, such as Illumina and Ion Torrent, are widely used in this area.

Transcriptomic analysis: Single-cell transcriptomics focuses on studying gene expression profiles in individual cells. Techniques such as single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) allow researchers to characterize the transcriptome of each cell and identify gene expression patterns and regulatory networks.

Proteomic analysis: Single-cell proteomics aims to quantify and analyze the protein content of individual cells. Mass spectrometry-based approaches, such as single-cell proteomic mass spectrometry (SCP-MS), enable the measurement of protein expression levels and post-translational modifications at a single-cell resolution.

Epigenomic analysis: Single-cell epigenomics examines the epigenetic modifications, such as DNA methylation and histone modifications, in individual cells. Techniques like single-cell bisulfite sequencing (scBS-seq) and single-cell chromatin accessibility profiling (scATAC-seq) enable the investigation of epigenetic heterogeneity across cells.

Data analysis and interpretation: The field of single-cell multi-omics generates large and complex datasets, requiring sophisticated bioinformatics tools and software for data analysis, integration, and visualization. Companies provide software solutions, algorithms, and analytical pipelines tailored for single-cell multi-omics data.

