Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 5.3%

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market Size

Postpartum hemorrhage devices industry report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PPH is defined as the excess amount of blood loss (more than 500 ml) after the delivery of child from vagina, uterus, cervix, and perineum. Increase in incidence of pregnancy-related complications, including multiple pregnancies, inverted uterus, large baby size, surge in risk factors, which causes PPH, including uterine atony, trauma, retained placenta, and bleeding disorders, and technological advancements in the recently approved devices drive the postpartum hemorrhage devices market growth. However, lack of trained professionals and healthcare services in developing countries hampers the market growth.

Postpartum hemorrhage devices market size was valued at $797.32 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Teleflex Incorporated, BD, Clinical Innovations, LLC., 3rd Stone Design, ZOEX, BACTIGUARD AB, Utah Medical Products, Inc., ORGANON, OBSTETRX, PATH, Cook

The Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) devices market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation criteria used in the industry:

Product Type:

Uterine Balloon Tamponade (UBT): These devices are designed to control bleeding by applying pressure inside the uterus.

Non-pneumatic Anti-Shock Garments (NASG): These garments compress the lower body to reduce blood flow to the uterus and control bleeding.

Condom Catheters: These devices consist of a condom-like sheath that is placed over the cervix and inflated to create pressure and control bleeding.

Hemostatic Agents: These include topical hemostats, uterotonics, and other medications used to promote uterine contraction and stop bleeding.

Others: This category may include various innovative devices or technologies used for managing postpartum hemorrhage.

End User:

Hospitals: PPH devices are commonly used in hospitals, especially in labor and delivery units or operating rooms.

Maternity Clinics: These include standalone maternity clinics or birthing centers that cater to prenatal, delivery, and postnatal care.

Homecare Settings: In some cases, PPH devices may be used in homecare settings for women who prefer to give birth at home or for those who require ongoing monitoring and management after childbirth.

Geography:

North America: This includes the United States, Canada, and other countries in the region.

Europe: This includes countries in the European Union and other European countries.

Asia Pacific: This includes countries such as China, India, Japan, and others in the Asia Pacific region.

Latin America: This includes countries in Central and South America.

Middle East and Africa: This includes countries in the Middle East and Africa region.

Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales: Manufacturers directly sell PPH devices to healthcare facilities or end users.

Distributor Sales: PPH devices are sold to healthcare facilities through authorized distributors.

Online Sales: PPH devices are purchased through online platforms or e-commerce websites.

