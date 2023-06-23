Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces Commitment of $25 Million in Series B Funding to Advance Stem Cell-Based Platforms for the Delivery and Potentiation of Oncolytic Viruses to Treat Cancer

Financing led by Jackson Investment Group (JIG) with participation from Calidi Cure, LLC, a consortium of new and existing investors led by Allan Camaisa, CEO and Chairman of Calidi Biotherapeutics, and supported by the First Light Acquisition Group Sponsors through the contribution of sponsor economics to investors

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering the development of allogeneic cell-based delivery of oncolytic viruses, today announced the commitment of $25 million in Series B funding led by Jackson Investment Group (“JIG”), who has funded an initial investment of $5 million, and participation from Calidi Cure, LLC, a consortium of new and existing investors led by Allan Camaisa, CEO and Chairman of Calidi. The remaining commitment is conditioned upon the consummation of the previously announced business combination between First Light Acquisition Group (NYSEAMERICAN: FLAG) and Calidi. FLAG’s Sponsor and Metric Finance Holdings will contribute sponsor economics to the Series B investors as part of the transaction. The financing will enable Calidi to continue the advancement of its pipeline including CLD-101, CLD-201, and CLD-202, which utilize a potent allogeneic stem cell and oncolytic virus combination for use in multiple oncology indications.



“Calidi’s technology utilizing stem cells to deliver and potentiate oncolytic viruses is a novel and differentiated approach to fighting cancer. I am grateful to our new and existing investors for their support of our mission and look forward to using this funding to continue pushing the frontiers of stem cells and oncolytic viral therapies and making a difference in the lives of patients,” said Allan Camaisa, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Calidi Biotherapeutics.

“Jackson Investment Group invests in companies and people who we believe have the potential to make significant impacts in areas of great unmet need,” said Rick Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Jackson Investment Group. “We believe in the promise of Calidi’s cell-based delivery platform and are excited to support the company through this next chapter in their continued pursuit of improving outcomes for patients living with cancer.” JIG, an existing investor in FLAG, is an Atlanta-based private investment firm with over $3 billion of assets under management and businesses in the energy, healthcare, real estate, technology, and bioscience industries.

Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities LLC, acted as the placement agent for the transaction.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology that is revolutionizing the effective delivery and potentiation of oncolytic viruses for targeted therapy against difficult-to-treat cancers. Calidi Biotherapeutics is advancing in clinical development a potent allogeneic stem cell and oncolytic virus combination for use in multiple oncology indications. Calidi’s off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses currently in development leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit calidibio.com.

About First Light Acquisition Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: FLAG) (“FLAG”)

First Light Acquisition Group is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is sponsored by a group of former industry and federal leaders with extensive experience operating public companies and organizations in highly regulated industries, and is led by Thomas Vecchiolla, Chief Executive Officer of FLAG.

