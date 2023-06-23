Acne Medication Market Size (USD 13.35 billion, Globally, by 2027) Pioneering Growth to Fulfill Healthcare Requirements

Acne Medication Market Trends

growth of the global acne medication market is driven by rise in prevalence of acne vulgaris across the world, unhealthy urban lifestyle, surge in pollution.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acne or acne vulgaris is a skin disease caused due to clogging of hair follicles with dead skin cells and oil from skin cells. This disease is characterized by pimples, blackheads, oily skin, and scarring. There are two types of acne including non-inflammatory and inflammatory acne, where the latter takes longer duration to heal and can cause permanent effects on skin. It generally affects skin with comparatively high number of sweat glands such as upper part of chest, back, and face. Acne medications are drugs that are indicated for treatment of acne. These include several prescription and over-the-counter medicines such as retinoids, isotretinoin, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and oral contraceptives.

𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟏.𝟖𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟑.𝟑𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in prevalence of acne diseases, surge in focus toward good quality skincare products, and unhealthy urban lifestyle drive the growth of the global acne medication market. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. After several governments imposed social distancing norms and lockdown across the country, people have shifted toward telemedicine to treat acne diseases.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Mylan N.V.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

• Galderma S.A

• Mayne Pharma Group Limited

• Almirall SA.

𝐀𝐜𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

The global acne medication market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, and region. Based on therapeutic class, the market is divided into retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and others. The retinoid segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the study period.

On the basis of formulation, the market is classified into topical medications and oral medications. The topical segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated in 2019, accounting for four-fifths of the market.

Based on type, the market is categorized into prescription medicines and over-the-counter medicines. On the basis of acne type, the market is divided into non-inflammatory acne and inflammatory acne.

The global acne medication market is analyzed across several regions such as Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, Europe, and North America. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

