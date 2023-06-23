More Ways to Prove Your Ownership and Occupancy for FEMA Assistance

To receive FEMA assistance, you must be able to prove that you occupied your damaged primary residence at the time of Typhoon Mawar, in addition to meeting other requirements. To make it easier for you, FEMA is accepting a broader range of documentation to verify the ownership and occupancy for disaster assistance.

Ownership: Homeowners may provide official documentation such as, but not limited to:

The original deed or deed of trust to the property

A mortgage statement or escrow analysis

Property tax receipt or property tax bill

Manufactured home certificate or title

FEMA now also accepts a public official’s letter. The public official’s statement (e.g., police chief, mayor, postmaster, or federal, state, local, territorial, or tribal official) must include the name of the applicant or co-applicant, the address of the disaster-damaged residence, that the applicant or co-applicant owned the disaster-damaged residence at the time of the disaster, as well as the name and telephone number of the official providing the verification.

Additionally, FEMA may accept a written self-declarative statement as a last resort from survivors with heirship properties, mobile homes or travel trailers who do not have the traditional documentation of ownership.

FEMA has also expanded the date of eligible documents from three months to one year before the disaster.

Occupancy: Homeowners and renters must demonstrate that they occupied the damage dwelling at the time of Typhoon Mawar. Applicants may provide official occupancy documentation, such as, but not limited to:

Utility bills, bank or credit card statements, phone bills, etc.

Employer’s documents

Written lease/housing agreement

Rent receipts

Public official’s documents

Additionally, FEMA now accepts motor vehicle registration, letters from local schools (public or private), federal or state benefit providers, social service organizations or court documents.

Applicants can also use a signed statement from a commercial or mobile home park owner or written self- certification for a mobile home or travel trailer as a last resort. It must include all relevant details.

For more information about what documents FEMA accept, you can call FEMA at 800-621-3362 or visit any of the four disaster recovery centers in Guam.

If you haven’t applied for federal disaster assistance yet, please do so at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, by calling 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents) or by stopping by a Disaster Recovery Center located at Guam Community College, Dededo Sports Complex, C.L. Taitano Elementary School and Inarahan Community Center.

