Guideline on the development and data requirements of potency tests for veterinary cell-based therapy products and the relation to clinical efficacy - Scientific guideline
The scope of the guideline is to give clear advice to applicants and assessors on the development of potency tests for cell-based therapy products as well as validation of analytical methods used for potency assays.
Keywords: Novel therapies, clinical efficacy, potency, mechanism of action, cell-based veterinary medicinal products, potency assay validation, potency acceptance criteria