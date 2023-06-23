Solar Encapsulation Market Trends & Research Insights by 2030

Solar Encapsulation

Solar Encapsulation Market is projected to exceed USD 6.1 billion by 2030

The solar encapsulation market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Solar encapsulation refers to the process of encapsulating solar cells and modules to protect them from environmental factors and enhance their durability. Solar cells are typically made of delicate semiconductor materials that need to be protected from moisture, dust, temperature fluctuations, and mechanical stress to ensure optimal performance and longevity.

The most common material used for solar encapsulation is ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA). EVA is a transparent, flexible, and durable polymer that acts as both an adhesive and an encapsulant. It is sandwiched between the solar cells and a backsheet material, creating a protective layer.

Researchers and manufacturers are continuously exploring new materials and encapsulation technologies to improve the performance and durability of solar modules. For example, new encapsulant materials with enhanced UV stability and moisture resistance are being developed. Additionally, alternative encapsulation methods, such as adhesive-free encapsulation or encapsulation with thermoplastic materials, are being investigated to simplify the manufacturing process and reduce costs.

The key players operating and profiled in the solar encapsulation market report include 3M Company, AKCOME, STR Holding Inc., Bridgestone Corporation, DNP solar, Dow Inc., Dupont De Nemours Inc., First Solar, Hangzhou First PV Material Co. Ltd., and JGP Energy.

Solar encapsulation is often achieved through a lamination process. In this process, the solar cells are sandwiched between an EVA sheet and a transparent front sheet, such as glass or a polymer film. The layers are then heated and pressed together under controlled conditions to create a solid, weather-resistant module.

Depending on material, ethylene vinyl acetate segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

As per the technology, the polycrystalline silicon solar segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

By application, the construction segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

COVID-19 impact on the market

The manufacturing of solar encapsulation was halted for a specific period due to high peak of COVID-19 situation, which impacted the sales of solar encapsulation.

COVID-19 impacted almost all industries by hindering various industrial operations and disrupting the supply chain. Maximum companies halted their operation due to less workforce. However, there is a sluggish decline in the global solar encapsulation market due to impact of COVID-19.

Sales of solar encapsulation is directly proportional to the demand for solar panels. Solar projects has been negatively impacted amid the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and recorded a huge decline in solar encapsulation.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the integrated construction industry. Factors include disruption due to migration of workers and unavailability of material. However, decrease in construction activity significantly impacted solar encapsulation market.

The development of PV storage systems is essential to increase the ability of PV systems to replace the existing conventional sources. With rise in demand for PV installations, the adoption of storage grid is projected to increase, which fuels the demand for solar encapsulation and may act as the major driving factor for the market.

According to technology, it is fragmented into polycrystalline silicon solar, cadmium telluride, copper indium gallium selenide, and amorphous silicon. As per the application, it is classified into construction, electronics, automotive, and others.

Encapsulation on solar photovoltaic (PV) modules includes insulation and protection, which alters the device performance as a function of wavelength of incoming light.

In addition, PV technology has evolved as the major renewable power resource in the worldwide green energy sector to meet the future challenge of energy needs.

