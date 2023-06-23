The First Step to a Life Changing Story - 'I am a change man and want to make my kid proud'

Mr Khamphong Xayaseng, one of the beneficiaries of “ Reduced Vulnerability of Returnee Migrant Workers through Linkages to Employment Opportunities and Integration into Local Economic Development in Response to COVID-19” funded by the Japanese Government, was imprisoned before joining the skill development training on carpenter as part of the support from the project. After finishing the training, he was immediately recruited by one of the furniture companies who is a member of Lao Furniture Association. He is now a change man and wants a second chance to prove himself and to make his child and family proud of who he has become. He wants to be able to make furniture himself at home as a business one day.