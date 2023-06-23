Submit Release
The First Step to a Life Changing Story - "How can I find work in a hotel or factory?"

Mr Sengsadeth Phimmasone, one of the beneficiaries of “ Reduced Vulnerability of Returnee Migrant Workers through Linkages to Employment Opportunities and Integration into Local Economic Development in Response to COVID-19” funded by the Japanese Government, is deaf on one side due to an accident happened when he was little. Because of this reason, he was not able to finish school or find a job. After joining the skill development training on housekeeping supported by the project, he is now working at one of the biggest hotels in Laos, Landmark Hotel. And since then, he does not feel that he is a burden to his family anymore and wants to also help his parents pay off their debt one day. When asked how he feels about that, he said "really happy and do not know what else to say"

