Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 1400 Block of 22nd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in the 1400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:40 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and then fled the scene without obtaining any property. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/UujKAS0y68A

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

