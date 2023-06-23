Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 22nd Street and Minnesota Avenue, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 22nd Street and Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.
At approximately 9:51 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim and a juvenile male victim both suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
