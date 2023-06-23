Track and Trace Solutions Market : An Escalating Sector with Projected Growth to Reach $6,120.8 million by 2027

Track and Trace Solutions Market

Track and Trace Solutions Market was valued at $2,034.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,120.8 million by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Track and Trace Solutions Market was valued at $2,034.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,120.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027. Track and trace solution companies assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract manufacturing organizations along with contract packaging organizations and their supply chain partners to adapt to market changes and comply with regulations on drug traceability with the integrated serialization solutions.

Track and trace solutions refer to a set of technologies and systems that are used to track the movement of products, materials, or assets throughout the supply chain. These solutions typically include hardware such as barcodes, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and GPS (Global Positioning System) trackers, as well as software applications that enable real-time visibility and analytics.

The market for track and trace solutions is driven by the growing demand for end-to-end visibility and traceability across supply chains, as well as increasing regulatory requirements for product safety and quality. Track and trace solutions are widely used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, automotive, and logistics, where they are used to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The demand for track and trace solutions increased during the Covid-19 pandemic as healthcare companies and organizations were overwhelmed due to rising number of Covid-19 patients.

Moreover, the demand is expected to rise even after the pandemic as it offers an elegant way to spot counterfeit drugs.

The global track and trace solutions market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on product type, the hardware systems segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the software solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

The serialization solutions segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

The global track and trace solutions market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• METTLER TOLEDO International Inc.

• Axway Software SA

• TraceLink Inc.

• OPTEL GROUP

• Adents International

• Siemens AG

• Seidenader Vision GmbH

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Uhlmann Group

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global track and trace solutions market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

• It offers track and trace solutions market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market

• A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global track and trace solutions market growth

