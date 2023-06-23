Nail Polish Market Size Expected To Reach $19.67 Billion By 2027

Nail Polish Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Nail Polish Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Nail Polish Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s nail polish market forecast, the nail polish market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.67 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global nail polish industry is due to the increasing working women population worldwide. North America region is expected to hold the largest nail polish market share. Major nail polish companies include L'Oreal India Pvt. Ltd., Unilever India Exports Limited, Shiseido, NARS Cosmetics Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Lakme Lever Private Limited, Oriflame India Private Limited, Lotus Herbals Private Limited.

Nail Polish Market Segments

● By Product Type: Gel, Matte, Pearl, Other Products

● By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Traditional Stores, Exclusive Beauty Specialist Stores, Other Channels

● By End Use: Male, Female

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7239&type=smp

Nail polish refers to a colored thick lacquer or enamel liquid applied to the nails of the fingers or toes to color the nails and make them shine. Nail polish is used to decorate and protect nails from becoming flaky, dry, or broken by creating a barrier over the top of the nail.

Read More On The Nail Polish Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nail-polish-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Nail Polish Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Nail Polish Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

