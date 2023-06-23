Hard Seltzer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hard seltzer market forecast, the hard seltzer market size is predicted to reach a value of $28.5 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global hard seltzer industry is due to the rising consumer preference for carbonated beverages. North America region is expected to hold the largest hard seltzer market share. Major hard seltzer companies include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Barefoot Cellars, Blue Marble, Boathouse Beverage Co., Future Proof Brands LLC, Cutwater Spirits, High Noon Spirits Company, Kona Brewing Co.

Hard Seltzer Market Segments

● By Type: ABV More Than 5%, ABV Less Than 5%

● By Flavours: Cherry, Grapefruit, Mango, Lime, Other Flavours

● By Packaging: Cans, Glass, Other Packagings

● By Application: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hard seltzer is an alcoholic beverage created from fermented grapes that are considered a better alternative to soda because it is gluten-free, low in calories, low alcohol, and low in sugar. It is a type of highball drink containing seltzer, alcohol, and often fruit flavorings.

