Textile Chemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Global Textile Chemicals Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers textile chemicals market analysis and every facet of the textile chemicals market research. As per TBRC’s textile chemicals market forecast, the textile chemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $29.08 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for textiles is expected to boost the demand for during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Huntsman Corporation, Solvay, BASF SE, Archroma, Evonik Industries AG, Tanatex Chemicals, Kemin Industries, CHT Group, The Lubrizol Corporation, Kiri Industries Limited, Kemira, Tata Chemicals Ltd., GIOVANNI BOZZETTO S.p.A, AkzoNobel NV, FCL, Indofil, Pulcra Chemicals.

Textile Chemicals Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Coating And Sizing Chemicals, Finishing Agents, Colorants and Auxiliaries, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Yarn Lubricants, Bleaching Agents

2) By Fiber Type: Natural Fiber, Synthetic Fiber

3) By Application: Apparel, Home Furnishing, Automotive Textile, Industrial Textile, Other Applications

These types of chemicals refer to the application of basic chemistry to understand textiles and textile materials. These types of chemicals such as biocides, flame-retardants, water repellents, bleaches, emulsified oils, and others are used for the functional and aesthetic modification of textiles into useful and desirable items, which are employed by manufacturers for different purposes.

