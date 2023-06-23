Global Sports Nutrition Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Sports Nutrition Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Global Sports Nutrition Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s sports nutrition market forecast, the sports nutrition market size is predicted to reach a value of $58.29 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.2% through the forecast period.
Growing awareness of fitness and active living is significantly driving the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major sports nutrition market leaders include Glanbia PLC., PepsiCo Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Musclepharm, Abbott Nutrition Inc., Post Holdings Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, BA Sports Nutrition, The Bountiful Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Universal Nutrition.
Sports Nutrition Market Segments
1) By Type: Protein Powder, ISO Drink Powder, Sports Supplements, RTD Protein Drinks, Sports Drinks, Energy Bars
2) By Raw Material: Animal Derived, Plant-Based, Mixed
3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels
4) By End-User: Commercial, Body Builders, Recreational Users, Atheletes
This type of nutrition refers to a field of sports medicine that assists athletes in keeping their bodies in good condition before, after, and during exercise to reach peak performance. In this regard, many nutrients are being investigated for their ability to improve athletic performance, particularly in high-intensity sports involving repetitive effort.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Sports Nutrition Market Trends And Strategies
4. Sports Nutrition Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Sports Nutrition Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
