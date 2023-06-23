Food Extrusion Market Size Expected To Reach $114 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers food extrusion market analysis and every facet of the food extrusion market research. As per TBRC’s food extrusion market forecast, the food extrusion market size is predicted to reach a value of $114.26 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2% through the forecast period.
The rapid growth in the consumption of processed food is expected to propel the food extrusion market demand going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Bühler Holding AG, Akron Tool & Die Co Inc., Coperion GmbH, Baker Perkins Ltd., Pavan SPA, Kahl Group, American Extrusion International, The Bonnot Company, Shandong Light M&E Co. Ltd., Snactek Food Machines Pvt. Ltd., Doering Systems Inc., PacMoore Products Corporate.
Food Extrusion Market Segments
1) By Extruder: Single Screw, Twin Screw, Contra-Twin Screw
2) By Process: Cold, Hot
3) By Product Type: Savory Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Breads, Flours and Starches, Textured Protein, Functional Ingredients, Other Product Types
This type of extrusion improve the digestibility of various plant components such as starch and proteins, which results in providing improved quality and digestibility of the food products. This type of extrusion is a technique that involves applying a force to a material, causing it to flow through a dye opening, resulting in food products of the required size, texture, and shape.
