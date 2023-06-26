Market Analysis 2023: Automotive Gas Spring Market, Hydraulic Power Unit for Aircraft Market & Traction Converter Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The market research reports on Automotive Gas Springs provide comprehensive insights into the current market conditions and dynamics of the industry. Automotive Gas Springs play a crucial role in various applications, including automotive hoods, doors, and trunks, by providing controlled motion and support.The Automotive Gas Springs Market is expected to grow from USD 1.20 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.50 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period. The market for Automotive Gas Springs is witnessing steady growth due to increasing vehicle production, technological advancements, and the need for enhanced comfort and safety features.

The Automotive Gas Springs market is highly competitive, with several key players operating in the industry. Prominent companies such as Stabilus, Suspa, and Bansbach dominate the market. These companies leverage the Automotive Gas Springs market by offering a wide range of high-quality gas spring solutions for automotive applications. Through continuous research and development, they innovate and introduce advanced gas spring technologies that enhance vehicle performance, safety, and user experience. These companies contribute to the growth of the Automotive Gas Springs market by providing reliable and durable products that meet industry standards and customer demands.

Stabilus: $100 million

Suspa: $80 million

Bansbach: $65 million

The automotive gas springs market is segmented into various types based on their functionality and applications. The first type is the adjustable gas spring, which allows for the regulation of the force within the spring by using a valve system. This allows the user to adjust the pressure according to the changing needs of the application. The second type is the lockable gas spring, which is fitted with a lock mechanism to maintain a certain position of the piston rod.

Automotive gas springs find applications in both Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. As an OEM component, it is used in automobile manufacturing to assist in the opening and closing of hoods, trunks, tailgates, and doors. It is also used in seating arrangements, providing a smooth lifting mechanism to adjust the height and position of seats. In the aftermarket, gas springs are used as a replacement for worn-out or damaged OEM components in vehicles. They are commonly used in the trunk of cars, to open and close the lid smoothly, or to aid in the operation of camper shells, tonneau covers, and hatches.

The Autonomous Vehicle Sensors market is poised for significant growth across various regions. North America (NA) is expected to dominate the market, driven by early adoption of autonomous vehicles and favorable government initiatives. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, particularly China, is anticipated to exhibit robust growth due to increasing investments in autonomous vehicle technology. Europe is also a prominent market for Autonomous Vehicle Sensors, with strong support for advanced transportation systems. The USA is expected to witness substantial growth as well. While specific market share percentages vary, North America and China are projected to hold significant shares, followed by Europe and the USA in the Autonomous Vehicle Sensors market.

The market research reports on Hydraulic Power Units for Aircraft provide valuable insights into the current market conditions and growth prospects for the industry. Hydraulic Power Units play a critical role in aircraft systems, providing the necessary power for various hydraulic functions. The Hydraulic Power Units for Aircraft Market is expected to grow from USD 20.00 Million in 2022 to USD 35.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period.

The market for Hydraulic Power Units for Aircraft is highly competitive, with several companies operating in the industry. Prominent players such as Parker Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation, and HYDAC dominate the market. These companies provide a wide range of hydraulic power units specifically designed for aircraft applications. They leverage their expertise and technological advancements to offer innovative solutions that meet the stringent requirements of aircraft manufacturers and operators. With their commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, these companies play a vital role in driving the growth of the Hydraulic Power Units for Aircraft market.

Parker Hannifin Corporation: $150 million

Eaton Corporation: $120 million

HYDAC: $90 million

There are several types of Hydraulic Power Units (HPUs) designed specifically for aircraft applications. These include engine-driven HPUs, electric motor-driven HPUs, and air-driven HPUs. Engine-driven HPUs utilize power from the aircraft's engine to generate hydraulic pressure. Electric motor-driven HPUs, on the other hand, use electric motors to drive the hydraulic pump. Air-driven HPUs rely on compressed air to generate hydraulic power. These different types of HPUs cater to various aircraft requirements, offering flexibility, reliability, and efficiency in hydraulic systems. By providing diverse options, these types of HPUs help boost the demand for Hydraulic Power Units in the aircraft market, as manufacturers and operators can choose the most suitable solution for their specific needs.

Hydraulic Power Units (HPUs) find extensive applications in aircraft systems. One crucial application is in landing gear systems, where HPUs provide the necessary hydraulic power to extend and retract the landing gear. Additionally, HPUs are used in aircraft brakes, providing hydraulic pressure for effective braking during landing. Another important application is in flight control systems, where HPUs actuate control surfaces such as ailerons, elevators, and rudders to ensure precise maneuverability. Moreover, HPUs are utilized in cargo handling systems to operate cargo doors and ramps. These applications demonstrate how Hydraulic Power Units are indispensable in ensuring safe and efficient operation of various aircraft systems. In terms of revenue, the fastest-growing application segment is anticipated to be flight control systems, driven by increasing demand for advanced flight control technologies and aircraft performance enhancement.

The market for Hydraulic Power Units (HPUs) for aircraft is projected to experience significant growth across different regions. North America (NA) and Europe are expected to dominate the market, primarily due to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers and a strong aerospace industry. The United States (USA) is anticipated to be a key contributor to the North American market. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, China is expected to exhibit substantial growth, driven by the rapid expansion of the aviation sector. While specific market share percentages may vary, North America and Europe are projected to hold the largest market shares, followed by China and the APAC region in the Hydraulic Power Units for Aircraft market.

The market research reports on Traction Converters provide comprehensive insights into the current market conditions and growth prospects for the industry. Traction Converters play a crucial role in the electrification of transportation systems, converting electrical energy to the required form for efficient operation of traction motors. The global Traction Converter market size is expected to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period. The rising demand for electric vehicles across the globe and the growing investments in railway infrastructure development are the primary factors driving the growth of the traction converter market.

The Traction Converter market is highly competitive, with several companies operating in the industry. Prominent players such as ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, and Hitachi Ltd. dominate the market. These companies specialize in the design, manufacturing, and supply of Traction Converters for various applications, including electric vehicles and railway systems. They leverage their expertise and technological advancements to develop innovative Traction Converters that meet the demanding requirements of the transportation industry. By offering reliable, efficient, and high-performance solutions, these companies contribute to the growth of the Traction Converter market. In terms of sales revenue, ABB Ltd. generated $100 million, Siemens AG generated $80 million, and Hitachi Ltd. generated $65 million.

There are several types of Traction Converters used in various applications. One type is the Voltage Source Converter (VSC), which provides precise control of voltage and frequency, making it suitable for applications such as electric vehicles and high-speed trains. Another type is the Current Source Converter (CSC), which offers excellent fault tolerance and is commonly used in traction systems for metro and light rail applications. Additionally, the Hybrid Converter combines the advantages of both VSC and CSC, providing a balance between efficiency and fault tolerance. These different types of Traction Converters cater to different power requirements and system architectures, thus boosting the demand for Traction Converters in various applications.

Traction Converters have diverse applications in the transportation sector. One crucial application is in electric vehicles, where Traction Converters are used to convert DC power from the battery into AC power for driving the traction motors, enabling efficient and controlled electric propulsion. In railway systems, Traction Converters play a vital role in converting power from the grid into the appropriate voltage and frequency required for propulsion and braking systems, ensuring smooth and reliable operation. Another application is in hybrid locomotives, where Traction Converters facilitate seamless integration between electric and diesel power sources, optimizing energy efficiency. In terms of revenue, the fastest-growing application segment is anticipated to be electric vehicles, driven by the increasing adoption of electric mobility and government incentives promoting sustainable transportation solutions.

The Traction Converter market is expected to witness substantial growth across different regions. North America (NA) and Europe are projected to dominate the market, owing to the presence of established transportation infrastructure and increasing adoption of electric vehicles. The United States (USA) and European countries are expected to hold significant market shares. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, China is anticipated to exhibit rapid growth, driven by government initiatives promoting electric mobility and the expansion of high-speed rail networks. In terms of market share percentage valuation, North America and Europe are projected to have the largest shares, followed by China and the APAC region in the Traction Converter market.

