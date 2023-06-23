Global Quinoa Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Quinoa Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Quinoa Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers quinoa market analysis and every facet of the quinoa market research. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the quinoa market size is predicted to reach a value of $152.44 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.1% through the forecast period.

The increase in health awareness will propel the quinoa market demand during the forecast period. South America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Adaptive Seeds, Agrophilia, Andean Valley, Territorial Seed Company, Ancient Harvest, The British Company, Alter Eco, ComRural S.R.L., Ardent Mills, Quinoabol.

Quinoa Market Segments

1) By Type: Organic, Inorganic

2) By Application: Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Other Applications

3) By End User: Ingredient , Packed Food

This type of grain is a seed of the goosefoot family of flowering plants known as Chenopodiaceous. This type of grain crops are harvested in unfavorable climatic conditions, such as frosts and droughts that produce cereals and grains with a similar nutritional profile. This type of grain is a strong crop that can tolerate water with elevated levels of salt.

