Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of 20th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the 700 Block of 20th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:32 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Thursday, June 22, 2023, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 23-year-old Kevon Robinson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.

